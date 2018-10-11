How to watch the Royal Wedding: live stream Princess Eugenie and Jack's big day online

Eugenie and Jack's Royal Wedding - key dates and times Already another Royal Wedding is taking place. This time it's Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank who will be tying the knot on Friday October 12. Official coverage starts from 10am BST where you can watch the guests arrive at Windsor Castle before the main event. The service will run for an hour from 11am BST.

First down the aisle went Harry and Meghan, and now the royals have got another wedding lined up for Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank. It's due to take place at St George's Chapel at Windsor Castle but you don't have to be invited to feel a part of the day as the happy occasion will be broadcast live - and we'll tell you how to watch the Royal Wedding online from anywhere and on TV.

Beyond the arrival build up you will be able to catch the event live as it happens right from inside the chapel. That means not only will you see the romantic moments themselves but also a moving performance from famed opera singer Andrea Bocelli with the Royal Philharmonic Orchestra. Then, of course, you can see the newly weds leave in their horse drawn carriage in classic fairytale wedding style.

The good news is we've made watching the event super easy no matter where you are or what gadget you have nearby. Read on to find out how to watch the Eugenie and Jack wedding from anywhere in the world.

How to watch the wedding in the UK:

The entire occasion will be aired this Friday in the UK on ITV meaning you can watch it live on your TV. This also means you can catch it online using the ITV Hub and the handy Hub app for mobile and tablet.

For those watching as it happens the event will be shown on national institution This Morning meaning you can get a guided view of the affair and everyone in attendance with Eamonn Holmes and Ruth Langsford presenting.

Live stream the Royal Wedding for free anywhere else in the world:

1. Download and install a VPN

If you don't have easy access to watch this royal wedding online in your country, the best way to watch the TV coverage for free is to download and install a VPN and then stream the UK coverage. We've tested all of the major VPN services and we rate ExpressVPN as the absolute best. It's compatible with all of your devices, supports most streaming services and ranks amongst the fastest. You can even install it on devices like an Amazon Fire TV Stick, Apple TV, Xbox and PlayStation. So for a one-stop shop, you can't go wrong with Express - but there are more fantastic VPN options out there as well: The best 3 VPNs for streaming sports online

1. ExpressVPN: the best all-round VPN for streaming, comes with 30-day trial and a 15 months for the price of 12 special offer

2. IPVanish supports up to 10 devices, so great on the go. Right now there's a huge 69% discount on its two year plan.

3. VyprVPN: blazing speeds make VyprVPN a great choice for 4K video Read more: The best VPN services 2018

2. Connect to the appropriate server location

Simply open the VPN app, hit 'choose location' and select the appropriate location - it's super easy to do. Choose UK if you want to stream its coverage of the big day.

3. Go to TVPlayer.com

This is a great service and, crucially, is a free and legal way to stream live all the royal festivities. TVPlayer.com gives you access to tonnes more channels that you can access with speed.

Where else can I watch the Royal Wedding using a VPN? A VPN will enable you to watch the wedding from literally anywhere. So that obviously includes: the US, Australia, New Zealand, China, Russia, India, Thailand, Japan, Brazil, Argentina, Finland, Israel, Canada, Germany, Denmark, India, Netherlands, Spain, Belgium, Romania, Mexico, France, Sweden, Italy, Czech Republic, Ireland, Poland, Kenya, Hungary, South Africa, Indonesia, Nigeria, Bangladesh, Egypt and more!

Watch the Royal Wedding on YouTube, Facebook or Twitter

The wedding is available on a host of platforms online. That means everything from YouTube to Facebook and Twitter will cover the event from multiple accounts. Which ones? These ones:

Main image courtesy of royal.uk