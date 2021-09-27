How to watch Quantum of Solace online from anywhere

The 2008 Bond movie is the 22nd film in the series and Daniel Craig’s second in his stint as the MI6 agent. Find out how to watch Quantum of Solace for your fix of the British secret agent wherever you are in the world.
Release date: 2008
Director: Marc Forster
Cast: Daniel Craig, Judi Dench, Mathieu Amalric, Olga Kurylenko
Run time: 1hr 46
Rating: PG 13 (US)
Stream now: Crave (CA) | PVOD Amazon Prime Video (US, UK)
Watch anywhere: try a 100% risk-free VPN trial
Although Quantum of Solace faced its challenges, including the 2007 Writers Guild strike, the film racked up a whopping $70 million in box office revenue to become the best 007 opening at the time - so it's definitely worth a watch.
The 106 minute feature is a sequel to Casino Royale and follows Bond on his quest to avenge Vesper Lynd’s death. On his mission, 007 crosses paths with Camille Montes, who is seeking to avenge the murder of her own family.
The pair find themselves confronting wealthy businessman Dominic Greene and getting entangled in the Quantum organization, which was involved in Bond's lover's death.
If you’re a sucker for a classic M and Bond spat and prefer your martinis shaken, not stirred, keep reading to find out how to watch Quantum of Solace online and stream the James Bond movie online from anywhere.
- Watch the James Bond movies in order
How to watch Quantum of Solace from outside your country
If you’re away from home you’re probably going to experience a few problems accessing your usual streaming service. But don’t let those geo-restrictions get in the way of watching Quantum of Solace whilst you’re abroad.
There’s a simple solution - download and install a VPN to your device to get past those geo-blocks. This piece of software will change your IP address to trick your device into thinking it's elsewhere in the world. Then you can access your preferred streaming service as you would from home.
Use a VPN to watch Quantum of Solace online from anywhere
ExpressVPN is the world's top VPN right now
There are plenty of VPNs on the market but Express VPN is our top pick. The impressive speeds, extensive security features and ability to tackle some of the toughest geo-restrictions out there put it above the competition in our opinion. It’s also compatible with a huge range of devices, including AppleTV, Amazon Fire TV Stick, Xbox, PlayStation, iOS and Android software.
You can get 3 months free when you sign up for an annual ExpressVPN plan. Better yet, if you aren’t happy with the service just let them know within the first 30 days to get your money back.
Three simple steps to using a VPN to watch Quantum of Solace online:
- Download and install a VPN to your device - we recommend ExpressVPN
- Connect to the relevant server location - launch the VPN app, click on ‘choose location’ and select the right location
- Head to the streaming service you need - so if you’re in Canada, head to Crave
How to watch Quantum of Solace online in the US
Quantum of Solace is on a few different streaming services in the US, but only through PVOD (Paid Video on Demand). In short, you'll have to rent it. However, the small cost is worth it to watch a good old high speed car chase as Bond bombs through the streets in his Aston Marton.
You can rent Quantum of Solace on Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV, Google Play Store and YouTube. All of these streaming services are offering the film for just $3.99 and each of them gives you access to the film for 48 hours after you have started watching. So you can choose to watch online on whichever streaming service you prefer.
- Related: How to watch Casino Royale
How to watch Quantum of Solace in the UK
It’s a similar story in the UK as in the US for any Brits looking to watch the Daniel Craig Bond film. You’ll need to rent Quantum of Solace for a small fee to get your fix of spy action. However, there are plenty of streaming services to choose from so you can pick the one that suits you.
Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV, the Google Play store and YouTube all have the movie to rent for £3.49. You’ll get 30 days from the payment to start watching and then 48 hours after you’ve started before the rental period is up. Microsoft also has the bond film to rent for the same price but you’ll only have 14 days to start watching but the same 48 hours to finish the film.
- Don't miss: how to watch the Star Wars movies in order
How to watch Quantum of Solace online in Canada
For those of you in Canada who are looking to watch Quantum of Solace, you’ll want to head to video on demand service, Crave. You’ll need to include the Movies + HBO add-on to your subscription to watch the bond film. But remember to make the most of the 7 day free trial on offer at Crave now to see if the service is for you.
With this premium Crave subscription, you’ll get access to loads of premium content, including hit series like Game of Thrones and Hollywood movies. You'll be able to watch the biggest titles added every week from HBO.
If you’re out of the country remember to use a VPN to make the most of your Crave subscription and watch the streaming service as if you were at home.
How to watch Quantum of Solace online in Australia
Aussie fans of the British spy series will have to follow the same process as in the US and rent the movie. Of course, there are plenty of options when it comes to streaming services offering Quantum of Solace for a small fee.
Apple TV, Google Play Store and YouTube have the Bond film to rent for $4.99. You'll have 30 days to start your rental and 48 hours after that to finish watching the feature. Streaming service Fetch are giving you the chance to rent Daniel Craig's second movie for a slightly cheaper $3.99, but you'll only have 7 days to start watching and then 48 hours after that to finish.
Abroad and can't wait to watch your favorite British spy? Download and install a VPN to watch on your streaming service without a problem.