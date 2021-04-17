How to watch Prince Philip's funeral online: live stream in UK and abroad today

With reverential silences being observed and black arm bands being donned across the country and the globe since Prince Philip's death a week ago, Saturday gives the world the opportunity to pay its final respects to the Queen's husband over over 70 years. It's possible to watch watch Prince Philip's funeral online and on TV today, and we explain how below.

After passing away at the age of 99 last Friday, the UK has been in an official period of national mourning. His 73-year marriage to HRH Queen Elizabeth II was the longest of any British monarch of history, during which time they had four children, eight grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren.

Watch Prince Philip's funeral online Date: Saturday, April 17 Time: 3pm BST Free UK stream: watch BBC iPlayer for FREE

Unlike most other royal events of mourning, it will be a relatively small and intimate ceremony with crowd numbers reduced due to coronavirus restrictions

So instead of a huge state funeral as is usually befitting of such an event, a smaller ceremonial funeral will take place at St George's Chapel in Windsor - around 20 miles west of London. Attendees are limited to just 30 - as per the current national rules in place for the pandemic - and will mostly comprise family members, including Prince Harry who has flown back to the UK specially for the event.

It is intended for the ceremony and lead-up to be shown in full on Saturday, so all of the well wishers who had hoped to line the streets in person will still be able to watch from the comfort of their own TVs and mobiles. Keep reading to learn how to watch Prince Philip's funeral today.

How to watch Prince Philip's funeral stream free in the UK

As you might expect, several UK broadcasters have confirmed that they will be broadcasting Prince Philip's funeral live and in full on Saturday, April 17 with the formalities set to begin at 2.40pm BST (9.40am ET, 6.40am PT, 11.40pm AST). BBC One and iPlayer BBC One has of course completely cleared its Saturday afternoon schedule of usual programming, with a dedicated slot for the funeral starting at 12.30pm BST. And with BBC iPlayer, you can live stream Prince Philip's funeral online, too. That means you can also watch on Android, iPhone, laptops, Amazon Fire TV, Roku, smart TVs, games consoles and more. ITV and ITV Hub You can watch Prince Philip's funeral on ITV, both on TV and online on the ITV hub (available on laptops and mobiles). You can tune in from 1.15pm to stream. Sky News, Sky One and Sky.com If you have a Sky TV package (and, indeed, even if you don't) Sky News will have dedicated live coverage of the funeral from Windsor from 12.30pm onwards. Broadcasts will be helmed by Jayne Secker, Sarah Hewson, Dermot Murnaghan and Mark Austin. Sky News is free to all UK households on Freeview and streamed live on its site and YouTube.

Can I watch Prince Philip's funeral on YouTube?

Most major royal events do tend to get shown on YouTube around the world, and we'd be suprised if this one wasn't, too. We don't have confirmation, but it will be worth checking out the The Royal Family Channel on the day to see.

How to watch a BBC stream from outside your country

For such a major event, we'd fully expect that localized coverage will be available in most countries, especially those in the Commonwealth. So do check your local listings in the first instance.

Unfortunately, if you try to watch the funeral on any of the free UK services listed above when overseas, you'll soon find a problem - geo-blocking. That's where the broadcasters prevent you from watching your usual feed from abroad. It's a common problem for streamers all over the world, but there's an easy solution.

You can use a piece of software called a VPN, which makes your computer or streaming device think it's somewhere else in the world entirely - in this case, the UK. From that point, you can go ahead and watch UK television coverage as though you were physically there.

