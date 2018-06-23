How to watch Garcia vs Murray: live stream the boxing from anywhere

When is the Garcia vs Murray fight? Martin Murray vs Roberto Garcia takes place today, with the fighters expected to enter the ring at around 10pm BST, which is 5pm ET and 2pm PT. The venue for the fight is the 20,000-capacity O2 Arena (formerly the Millennium Dome) in London.

Martin Murray doesn't believe in giving up. Despite four unsuccessful attempts at grabbing an elusive world title, the 35-year-old is back for more and will now fight Roberto Garcia to keep his dream alive. With a feeling that it's now or never for Murray, this is a fight not be missed – and thankfully, you're in the right place to find out how you can watch the Garcia vs Murray boxing action live, via TV or stream.

St Helens-born Murray enters Saturday's fight with a record of 36 wins (16 KOs) from 41 fights, with four defeats and one draw. His last failed shot at a world title came against Arthur Abraham in 2015, but he now has the momentum of three victories in a row. The good run of form was building up to a challenge for Billy Joe Saunders' middleweight title, only for injury to rule out Saunders in June and delay Murray's attempt.

Enter his replacement, Roberto Garcia, drafted in by legendary promoter Don King. Now 38, Mexican-born Garcia will be fighting on British soil for the very first time, and enters the bout on 41 career wins (24 KOs) and three defeats.

Will Garcia cause an upset in London or will the home crowd be celebrating a victory for Murray? You can find out by tuning into TV coverage or a live stream via one of the options outlined below.

Watch Garcia vs Murray from anywhere with a VPN

Download and install a VPN

If you don't have easy access to watch the Martin Murray vs Roberto Garcia fight in your country, the best way to watch it for free is to download and install a VPN. We've tested all of the major VPN services and we rate ExpressVPN as the absolute best. It's compatible with all of your devices, supports most streaming services and ranks amongst the fastest. You can even install it on devices like an Amazon Fire TV Stick, Apple TV, Xbox and PlayStation. So for a one-stop shop, you can't go wrong with Express - but there are more fantastic VPN options out there as well: The best 3 VPNs for streaming sports online

1. ExpressVPN: the best all-round VPN for streaming, comes with 30-day trial

2. NordVPN: SmartPlay tech makes NordVPN a great choice for streaming

3. VyprVPN: blazing speeds make VyprVPN a great choice for 4K video Read more: The best VPN services 2018

How to watch the Murray vs Garcia fight in the UK

Saturday’s match-up will be shown on BT Sport 1 (Sky channel 413, BT channel 408) and BoxNation (Sky 427, BT 415), both on TV and online for subscribers. That means a live stream is available through the BT Sport app and BTSport.com for subscribers. BoxNation, meanwhile, offers an online-only package for £12 a month that has no contract and allows you to watch on desktop, mobile, smart TV or the BoxNation app. Coverage and undercard bouts - including the intriguing Anthony Yarde vs Dariusz Sek - begin at 7pm on both BT Sport and Box Nation, with the Murray vs Garcia main event expected to start between 10pm and 10.30pm BST.

Live stream Roberto Garcia vs Martin Murray in the US for free