How to watch Chicago and Boston Marathon 2021 live streams online from anywhere

The first ever World Marathon Majors double-header takes us to Beantown from the Windy City in 24 hours. Both races had to be cancelled last year, snapping a 43-year streak for the Chicago event and a historic 123-year streak for Boston, home of the world's oldest annual marathon. So read on as our guide explains how to watch a 2021 Chicago and Boston Marathon live stream from anywhere in the world on Sunday and Monday.

The Chicago and Boston courses could barely be more different: the Chicago Marathon is run in a loop and on largely flat terrain, whereas the Boston Marathon's most famous feature is Heartbreak Hill - the last of the brutal Newton hills that come into play from the 16-mile mark and bring many races to a painful and premature end.

15 years on from Deena Kastor's American record-setting performance at the 2006 London Marathon, could Sara Hall be the woman to break it? The 38-year-old came within a minute of Kastor's time in London last year, and has a job on her hands closing the gap in Chicago.

Meanwhile, the elite names will be out in force in Boston, Des Linden, Edna Kiplagat and Mare Dibaba the headline names in the women's race, and Lemi Berhanu, Lelisa Desisa, Yuki Kawauchi and Geoffrey Kirui set to go toe-to-toe on the men's side.

Find out how to live stream Chicago and Boston Marathon action from anywhere in the world.

How to watch 2021 Chicago and Boston Marathons in the US with and without cable

Both the Chicago Marathon and the Boston Marathon are being nationally televised on NBCSN. If you have cable, that means you're all set and will also be able to watch the Chicago and Boston Marathons online via the NBC Sports website - you'll just need to log-in with details of your TV provider. Coverage of the Chicago Marathon gets underway at 8am ET / 7am CT / 5am PT on Sunday morning, and coverage of the Boston Marathon starts at 7.30am ET / 6.30am CT / 4.30am PT on Monday. If you don't have cable, in select markets you can access NBCSN via OTT provider Sling TV. And better still, you can get your first month for just $10, recurring at $35 a month. A more comprehensive (but more expensive) option is FuboTV which offers a FREE 7-day trial and includes a whole host more channels than Sling. And both races are also being live streamed on Peacock TV. Plans start from $4.99 a month and can be cancelled any time. Out of the US and want to watch your home coverage? No worries - just use a VPN as described below.

How to watch 2021 Chicago & Boston Marathons from outside your country

If you're abroad right now, you'll likely find you're unable to access your usual marathon coverage like you would at home. This isn't necessarily cause for alarm, but rather the result of geo-blocking – best understood as digital borders that restrict certain services and content to certain parts of the world.

Fortunately, there's a convenient way around this in the form of a VPN. This is a nifty bit of software that lets you whizz around these digital borders, thereby allowing you to globe-trot and still access your preferred Chicago & Boston Marathon live stream. It's a very affordable workaround that's super easy to use.

Use a VPN to live stream 2021 Chicago & Boston Marathons from anywhere

How to live stream Chicago & Boston Marathon in Canada

In Canada, the Chicago Marathon is being shown on FloTrack, which covers loads of track and field events and costs US$29.99 per month or US$210 for a year, which works out at US$12.49 per month. The Boston Marathon, meanwhile, is being shown on TSN. If you get it as part of your cable deal, you'll just be able to log in with the details of your provider and get access to a Boston Marathon live stream. If you don't have cable, then you can subscribe to TSN on a streaming-only basis from just CA$4.99 a day or (much better value) $19.99 a month. If you decide to subscribe or already have, remember you can take your favorite sports streaming service with you wherever you go - just try our No. 1 overall rated VPN 100% risk-free for 30-days and follow the instructions above.

Chicago & Boston Marathon live stream 2021: how to watch in the UK

It's a simpler affair in the UK, where both the Chicago Marathon and the Boston Marathon are set to be shown live by Eurosport and Discovery+. The Chicago Marathon starts at 1.20pm BST on Sunday, and the Boston Marathon gets underway at 1.02pm on Monday afternoon. A subscription to Eurosport costs £6.99 per month or £39.99 for a whole year, while the Discovery+ Entertainment and Sport package costs £6.99 per month or £59.99 per year. If you’re out of the UK but still want to tune in, make sure you install a VPN so you can continue accessing UK streaming services from anywhere.

How to watch the Chicago & Boston Marathon: live stream in Australia