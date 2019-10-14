How long will Argos delivery take on Black Friday, and which option will be fastest?

We're expecting some brilliant Argos Black Friday deals next month, but with the sheer number of people snapping up bargains, delivery services will be under extra strain. How can you make sure you get your items as quickly as possible on Black Friday and Cyber Monday, and how long is it likely to take? Should you queue up outside your local store to avoid waiting for a delivery driver? To find out, we spoke to Argos directly.

"Black Friday remains an online-led event for Argos with millions of visits to our website and apps each year," a company spokesperson told TechRadar. "In 2018, 71% of customers visited via a mobile device on Black Friday."

"It’s really easy for customers to get their hands on the best deals on Black Friday. Argos’s store-to-door Fast Track service enables customers to order online and get their delivery in as little as four hours, up to 10pm, for just £3.95."

The Fast Track delivery option will work on a first-come, first-served basis on Black Friday, so the sooner you snap up a deal online the better, but Argos says it will have hundreds of extra drivers on the streets to cope with the increased demand. There's no need to camp outside waiting for the store to open to be front of the queue.

Buy on Black Friday, collect later

Of course, same-day delivery isn't always convenient – Black Friday isn't a holiday in the UK as it is in the US, so you may well be tied to your desk all day. In that case, the Click and Collect service might be handier, letting you snap up a great deal when you see it, and pick it up at a time that suits you.

"Customers using our Click and Collect service will have up to seven days to collect any items they pay for online, meaning they can avoid the crowds on Black Friday itself," the spokesperson told us.

Since Argos is owned by Sainsbury's, you can also pick up your order at hundreds of the company's supermarkets, along with your weekly shop.

The choice is yours, and hopefully the extra drivers working on Black Friday will mean that you won't have to wait for your Argos orders any longer than normal.