Hoover up these Shark Cyber Monday vacuum deals before they're gone

Want to keep your home sparkly clean for less? Amazon has a range of Shark vacuum deals as part of its Cyber Monday deals, knocking up to 50% off.

There's a good variety of models on offer, too, with the Shark Cordless Handheld Vacuum Cleaner down to just £99.99 (that's 44% off) and the Shark Upright Vacuum Cleaner is now £229.99, which is a saving of £100.

Amazon is also offering a lightning deal on the Shark Cordless Stick Vacuum Cleaner for £199.99, with already over 50% claimed.

It's a great time to hoover up some great deals on Shark vacuums, then, so don't miss these offers before they're gone for good.

Read on for details and, if you're outside of the US, where to find similar deals local to you.

Amazon Shark vacuums Cyber Monday deal:

Shark Cordless Handheld Vacuum Cleaner: £179.99 £99.99 at Amazon

With its sleek and cordless design, this handheld vacuum cleaner is ideal for quick clean ups and will always be charged and ready to go thanks to its charging storage base. Now 44% off at Amazon. View Deal

Lightning deal Shark Cordless Stick Cleaner: £299.99 £149.99 at Amazon

Don't miss this Lightning Deal from Amazon on the Shark Cordless Stick Vacuum. Save £180.00 on this model and enjoy 40 minutes of run-time. You'll need to act fast as 60% of stock has already been claimed. View Deal

Shark Upright Vacuum Cleaner: £329.99 £229.99 at Amazon

This Shark vacuum can glide across carpets or hard floors, and its anti hair wrap actively removes hair from the bristle brush-roll. It also transforms into a portable vacuum so you can zip round the stairs or hard to reach surfaces. View Deal

Shark Upright Pet Vacuum Cleaner: £299.99 £149.99 at Amazon

The ideal vacuum for pet owners, the pet power brush attachment removes pet hair from carpets, so you can clean up after your fur babies without worry. Now 50% off at Amazon. View Deal

We're likely to see more vacuum deals appear over the course of today, so stay tuned to TechRadar for more deals on those and many other smart appliances.

Check out our list of the best vacuums if you want more suggestions of models in similar or higher-end price brackets.

If you're visiting from outside the UK, check out these Shark vacuum deals below to find a bargain in your area.

