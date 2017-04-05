Honor 8 Pro boasts biggest battery ever for Honor

The Honor 8 Pro has arrived promising lots of power, a two-day battery life, killer camera and slender, premium design.

Honor reckons it can go head-to-head with the likes of the iPhone 7 Plus, LG G6 and Samsung Galaxy S8 – but you'll have to wait for our full Honor 8 Pro review to find out if it matches up.

Its spec sheet looks strong, with a 5.7-inch QHD display, octa-core Kirin 960 chipset, 6GB of RAM, 64GB of storage, microSD slot, dual 12MP rear cameras, 8MP front snapper and a big 4,000mAh battery.

That's coupled with a £474.99 price tag, making the 8 Pro – on paper at least – an attractive-looking offer.

Born for speed

The 8 Pro hits a couple of firsts for the Huawei-owned Chinese brand, with the battery the biggest it's ever squeezed inside a phone and the screen sporting the highest resolution in Honor's brief history.

It slides in alongside the Honor 8, which is smaller, cheaper (£319.90) and easier to use one-handed, but not quite as powerful.

The Honor 8 Pro can be pre-ordered from today via Honor's vMall site, with the release date for the phone set for April 20.

Honor 6C launched too

Honor also slipped in a second phone during its virtual launch event, with the Honor 6C making a brief appearance.

We didn’t get a great deal of information about this handset, but we did learn that it will have a slim metal body, 13MP rear camera, 5MP front camera, 3GB of RAM, 32GB of storage and a fingerprint scanner.

The Honor 6C price has been set at €229 (around £195); it'll be available from April 20, and it gives you the features of the Honor 6X in a smaller form factor.

We’ll update this article when we get more information on the Honor 6C.