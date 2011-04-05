Sony unveils latest Blu-ray offerings

Sony has unveiled it latest Blu-ray offerings, with two new 2.1 home cinema systems, the BDV-EF200 and BDV-L600 and the flagship Skype-enabled BDP-S780 joining the company's high-def ranges.

Sony is pushing out the new players with its Bravia Internet Video connected service - and its latest 2.1 home cinema systems also offer S-Force Pro 3D virtual surround sound to make up for the lack of physical speakers.

"Bravia Internet Video allows you to browse popular video sharing sites such as YouTube, watch and listen to great BBC programmes from the last seven days on BBC iPlayer, enjoy thousands of movies via LOVEFiLM and access breaking news from Sky News through its dedicated connected TV application – all from the comfort of your sofa," explained Sony.

"There's no need to sacrifice sound quality with a 2.1 home cinema -with S-Force PRO 3D virtual surround sound, IP Noise Reduction technology which gives you impressively sharp images, even from internet content, all that's lost is unsightly wires."

Each player packs two HDMI ports, an iPod/iPhone dock and the ability to be controlled by an Android or Apple iOS device.

Range-topper

The arrival of the BDP-S780 is also noteworthy with the range-topping Blu-ray player bringing Sony's Advanced IP Content Noise Reduction Pro technology, Super Bit Mapping and Skype functinonality.

"Catch up with far-away friends and loved ones with the wi-fi enabled BDP-S780 - make free voice or video calls using Skype from the convenience and comfort of your living room on a big, Full HD screen," adds Sony.

"Smartphones can be used to operate your player or surf the web with the Media Remote application."