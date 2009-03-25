Warner rolls out DVD-on-demand service

Warner Home Video has announced a new on-demand service, which offers both downloads and made-to-order DVDs of its classic movie back catalogue.

Citing the decline of shops selling DVDs as one of the reasons Warner has set up the service, consumers will be able to chose the back-catalogue title they want, then either have them as a download or a DVD that's manufactured on demand.

"With shrinking shelf space and a shrinking retail base, we were looking for a way to get the movies to the people who wanted them," said George Feltenstein, Senior Vice President of Catalogue Titles for Warner Home Video, about the new service.

"Warner Home Video currently holds a library of around 4,100 films, of which only 1,200 have been released on DVD over the course of the 10 years the format has been around.

"It gives consumers a virtual key to the vault, if you will. It's a big win for collectors."

Warner Archive Collection

Although the on-demand service is currently only available in the US, the UK should see a launch soon, with Feltenstein revealing in a recent live online chat at The Home Theater Forum that "There will be a availability of product worldwide shortly through the Warner Archive Collection.

"We just don't have a date yet... it could be only a few days away.... bear with us... This would be only applicable to the films where we hold worldwide rights, which is most of them."

Currently, there are just 150 titles from the Warner archives available, with films like The Rain People, One On One and The Beast Of The City ready to be purchased now for $19.95 from WBShop.com.

