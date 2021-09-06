Grab this Ring video doorbell for its lowest price ever

The best video doorbells let you converse with anyone on your doorstep even when you’re not at home, putting an end to missed deliveries. However, they can be a pricey purchase, so a good video doorbell deal is always welcome.

In the UK, Amazon has slashed 20% off the price of the Ring Video Doorbell Wired , reducing it to £39 from £49 . It’s the lowest price we’ve ever seen for Ring’s entry-level doorbell that requires wiring from an existing doorbell, beating the savings we saw on Black Friday and Cyber Monday . (Not in the UK? Scroll down for the best video doorbell deals in your region.)

Today's best Ring Video Doorbell deal in the UK

Ring Video Doorbell Wired: £49.00 £39.00 at Amazon

Amazon has knocked £10 off the cost of the most affordable Ring video doorbell offers, which is the lowest price we’ve seen for this smart doorbell. It records footage in Full HD when the doorbell is pressed or motion is detected, but it won’t last for long – so we suggest you grab this video doorbell deal now.View Deal

The Ring Video Doorbell Wired is slimmer and more compact than Ring’s battery-power doorbells. On test, we found the Full HD color video recorded during the day was clear and easy to see, although in low light the footage is captured in black and white. The 155-degree field of view is slightly narrower than other Ring video doorbells, but we found we were still able to get a clear picture of our driveway.

Unlike other wired doorbells, even if you have an existing doorbell chime in your home, the Ring Video Doorbell Wired will bypass this. So you’ll either need an Amazon Echo Smart Speaker or Amazon smart display, such as the Echo Show 5, which can be set to make a sound when the doorbell is pressed. Alternatively, you can purchase an optional Ring Chime for £29 if you want to hear an audible alert in your home.

It’s also worth noting that if you want to review video captured by the doorbell at a later date, you will need to subscribe to the Ring Protect plan, with prices starting at £2.50 per month.

As well as storing video recorded by the doorbell in the cloud, Ring Protect also provides access to a feature designed to reduce the number of unwanted alerts you get by allowing you to create activity zones - so you’re only sent notifications of motion in these areas.

