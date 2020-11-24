Grab a free 4K TV from EE with this incredible Black Friday Google Pixel 4a deal

Freebies – we all love them, and now Black Friday is rearing its head, we're seeing some pretty tasty gifts ranging from Nintendo Switches to free AirPods. So, when we heard that one of the best Google Pixel 4a deals we've seen in a while is offering a big ol' 4K TV for free, we thought it was something that you might like to hear about.

Coming from pretty much everyone's favourite network EE, this corker of a deal offers a Pixel 4a with 10GB of data for £31/pm. With just £30 upfront and on the UK's fastest network, that's an excellent deal in and of itself – and it's only £2 more a month to get a massive 100GB.

However, what makes this seriously special is that a TV is thrown in for free. To be precise, it's an LG 43-inch 4K Smart UHD TV, which would be pride of place in any living room and is neither too small nor obnoxiously huge. Plus, it usually goes for over £400 – if you need it, that saving will certainly take the sting out of your monthly contract payments.

Of all the Black Friday phone deals we've seen, this has one of the best freebies, so if you're tempted, just scroll down to learn more.

Google Pixel 4a deals + free TV from EE:

Google Pixel 4a: at EE | £30 upfront | 100GB data | Unlimited minutes and texts | £33pm + FREE 43-inch 4K TV

If you're after a bit more data, all you need to do is shell out an extra £2 a month and you'll get a huge 100GB to play with. That's plenty to go round for gaming, social media, and even streaming – although you probably won't be doing too much of that on your phone thanks to that massive free TV you've just been delivered.

View Deal

Why should I get my Black Friday phone deal on EE?

EE has spent the last few years as the most popular network and it is quite understandable why. Not only does it have the UK's fastest 4G network but it also competes with O2 and Vodafone on freebies.

With EE you get free subscriptions to BT Sport, Britbox, Apple Music, Apple TV and more. EE also offers features like data caps, Wi-Fi calling and discounts on EE broadband if you sign up.