Google Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro officially revealed with visor-like camera block

titleGoogle Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro officially revealed with visor-like camera blockGoogle Pixel 6, and it looks just as the rumors predicted: a sleek flagship phone with a visor-like camera block. It's also coming with Google's first chipset, the Google Tensor, with a planned launch in 'fall' (Q3 2021).

The Google Pixel 6 looks notably different from the Google Pixel 5, according to images shown off by an official Google tweet. The new phone ditching an all-metal matte black back for a horizontal camera block that splits the rear into two distinctly-colored sections.

Here's a sneak peek at the newest Google Phones powered by Google Tensor - the brand new chip designed by Google, custom-made for Pixel. Meet:📱 #Pixel6📱 #Pixel6 ProBoth are coming later this year.We’ll tell you a little about them in this 🧵 👇(1/13) pic.twitter.com/SRhzvRA7WCAugust 2, 2021 See more

Thankfully, Google hasn't been stingy on the details – that tweet is one of a planned thirteen. Here are the top-level takeaways:

The Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro will each have three different color combinations - see below (the Pro has more space above its 'camera bar', so the three central models are Pro)

(Image credit: Google)

Pixel 6 = 2 cameras (main and ultrawide, we guess), Pixel 6 Pro = 3 cameras (same with 4x optical telephoto)

Otherwise, the phones don't seem to differ aside from size

Pixel 6 phones both powered by the Google Tensor chipset, Google's first SoC

We made a chip!#Pixel6 is powered by our first ever smartphone SoC: meet Google Tensor(5/13) pic.twitter.com/0Kts53TfqmAugust 2, 2021 See more

Tensor's AI and machine learning processes will improve camera, speech recognition, and other features – especially improving voice commands, translation, captioning and dictation, features that have set the Pixel phones apart from the pack

Naturally, Google is boasting that the Material You UI upgrade introduced at Google IO 2021 will be best on the new Pixel 6 phones – here's a Material You refresher

Pixel 6? Where's the mid-range Pixel 5a?

The Google Pixel 6 wasn’t shown off at Google IO 2021 back in May, but that's not surprising – Google often waits to show off its flagship, which typically launches in October. What is surprising is that we haven't heard anything official about the mid-range Google Pixel 5a, given that its predecessor launched around this time last year.

What's more, a Bloomberg report suggested Google would announce and release the Pixel 5a in August, and there's plenty of time in the month left for the company to reveal it. But Google has only mentioned that its Pixel 5a 5G will come out in the US and Japan, so either the mid-range phone will get a far more limited release than the Google Pixel 4a – or Google will only release a 4G LTE version globally.

Those aren't the only questions, of course – will the Pixel 5a just inherit the Pixel 5's perks, or will it get a taste of Tensor, too? We'll have to wait until Google officially reveals the phone.