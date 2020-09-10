Google Pixel 4a deals are available to pre-order in the UK - here's where you can buy it

It's finally here! Google's 2020 answer to the cry for more budget phones - the Google Pixel 4a. Complete with some strong camera specs, a stylish design and most importantly, a very affordable price tag.

Competing with Apple's iPhone SE and the OnePlus Nord, Google Pixel 4a deals are up against some stiff competition but as ever, Google is relying on its camera quality to pull it through.

At a price of just £349, the Pixel 4a undercuts a lot of its budget competition with very few phones of this calibre being cheaper. And with Google's camera software and high-end performance, this looks to be the best performing camera phone for the price by far.

Along with the fancy snaps you'll be taking, Google has kept the device at 5.81-inches in size - a rarity as other phones keep getting bigger. It features an OLED display, 3140mAh battery and 6GB RAM, all high specs for a phone of this price.

Obviously, it did have to get the cost down somehow. Therefore, you do only have two lenses - one on the front and one on the back - and wireless charging is missing, as well as a body that feels cheaper than the Pixel 4.

We've done the checking for you and listed all of the places selling Google Pixel 4a deals for pre-order below.

What is the Google Pixel 4a like?

The Google Pixel 4a has one key factor going for it - it's affordable. Considering its £349 RRP, the 4a comes in at a similar cost to other budget devices like the OnePlus Nord or the Samsung Galaxy A71.

At that low price, Google has managed to maintain some strong specs. It features a 3140mAh battery, higher than other Pixel devices. While it only has one camera lens, this is a powerful piece of kit with Google's high-end software boosting its ability.

While it lacks wireless charging and has a slightly cheaper design, the Pixel 4a could be the perfect phone for those on a budget.

