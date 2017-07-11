Google Pixel 2 XL leak could show phone for the first time

As rumors continue to grow regarding the Google Pixel 2, it appears we may have our best look so far at the larger version of the Google's next-generation Android phone.

A rendering of what is supposedly the 2017 Google Pixel XL has surfaced via Android Police. Though not a final design, the report claims the image is still representative of the direction Google is taking its forthcoming phone.

The image comes from a source Android Police deems "extremely reliable," showing both the front and back of the extra-large handset, as seen below:

Image Credit: Android Police (Image: © Android Police)

While not a dramatic shift from the original Pixel's design, there are still some noticeable changes — primarily a not-as-distinct antenna band, a smaller glass portion on the back, and a trimmed-down bezel.

According to the report, two other features were teased for the supposed 2017 Pixel XL. The first is a six-inch AMOLED screen courtesy of LG, which could help step up the Pixel's display game with the likes of other top-shelf phones such as the LG G6 and Samsung Galaxy S8.

Additionally, the 2017 Pixel XL may also feature squeezable sides as a means of added controls, à la the Edge Sense feature found in the HTC U11.

None of these features are confirmed for the regular-sized 2017 Google Pixel, but then again, Google hasn't confirmed anything about its next big handset, so it's wise to take this news with a grain of salt.

As for when we'll learn more concrete information about the Pixel 2 lineup, Google is expected to make an announcement later this year. In the meantime, we're crossing our fingers that this sweet bezel-less design is here to stay.