Get your broadband deals sorted for Christmas with these market-leading offers

Christmas, as we all know, is a time to stuff as many family members into your home as humanly possible. But if you know your internet plan is coming to a swift end soon, getting it sorted before the distant relatives descend with season greetings and unwanted presents will be a must.

Luckily, December is looking like a strong month for broadband deals. Whether you need lightning-fast fibre broadband deals for Christmas TV streaming, want the cheapest option out there or just a reliable name you know, we've gathered them all below.

With the likes of BT, Virgin and TalkTalk, you'll find an option no matter what your needs are. We've even discovered the underdog broadband deals you may never have heard of like the UK's cheapest, Onestream.

Just want the overall lowest price? Check out our best cheap broadband only deals

1. Where fibre speeds and affordable bills meet

TalkTalk Superfast Fibre Broadband | 18 months | Avg speeds 38Mb | Line rental incl. | FREE activation | £22.95 per month

Unless you're a Vodafone customer (see below) then this will be the best value fibre plan. There's nothing to pay upfront, monthly bills of just £22.95 and, most importantly, speeds averaging 38Mb. If you just want reliable speeds at a good price, this is where to find it.

Vodafone Superfast 1 | 18 months | 35Mb avg speed | Line rental inc. | FREE upfront | £23 per month (or £21 for Vodafone phone customers)

One of the most affordable fibre broadband deals out there just got a price reduction. £23 for fibre broadband is one of the best prices around and it gets even better (£21 a month better, in fact) if you have your phone with Vodafone, too.

2. The UK's cheapest broadband only deal

Onestream Jetstream Fibre Unlimited Broadband | 12 months | Avg. speed 17Mb | Line rental incl. | £9.99 upfront | £14.99 per month

If you're looking for super cheap broadband only then this is the deal for you. It's 'fibre' in name although the average download speeds of 17Mb aren't much more than what ADSL offers. But with those remarkable monthly bills, this is currently the cheapest UK broadband only deal bar none. A top saving.

3. The best broadband deal from BT

BT Superfast Fibre | 24 months | Avg. speed 50Mb | Weekend calls | £9.99 delivery | £28.99pm | FREE £100 Mastercard

For some, it's BT or nothing. For those people, this will be the best option. Offering speeds averaging 50Mb at a price of £28.99, this feels like an excellent offer to go for. On top of that, BT will even throw in a £100 Mastercard to boost the value. The only issue with this package is its length, at 24 months its a lot longer than most broadband deals.

4. Get it all with this Virgin broadband and TV deal

Virgin Media Big Bundle | 12 months | 54Mb avg speed | Weekend calls | £35 set-up | £33 per month

If you can get Virgin where you live (and it's a big if) then it's hard to look past this brilliant broadband deal. For just £33 per month you get...deep breath everybody...54Mb cable broadband, Mixit TV bundle with over 110 channels, apps for iPlayer, Netflix and YouTube, a Virgin TV TiVO box to record and pause live TV, inclusive weekend calls to UK landlines and Virgin Mobiles.

5. A cashback bargain broadband deal

Plusnet Unlimited Fibre | 18 months | 36Mb average speed | Free calls to Plusnet customers | £22.99 per month | FREE activation | £60 cashback

Mind relying on a bit of good ol' fashion cashback? Then this broadband deal from Plusnet could well be one of the best options on this list. You don't pay anything upfront and then when you take into account the £60 cashback on top, you're effectively paying just £19.65 a month, dropping it below TalkTalk and Vodafone for cost.

