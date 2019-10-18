Get two games for £30 at Argos, including Assassin's Creed Odyssey and The Division 2

We're expecting to see some great Argos Black Friday deals next month, but you don't need to wait until November to find a bargain – for a limited time, you can get two selected PS4, Xbox One and Nintendo Switch games for just £30.

It's a great deal, and includes titles such as Assassin's Creed Odyssey, Tom Clancy's The Division 2 and Wolfenstein: Youngblood.

Get two selected games for £30 at Argos

Grab two games from a selection of PS4, Xbox One and Nintendo Switch titles for just £30. The games on offer include Assassin's Creed Odyssey, Tom Clancy's The Division 2, Wolfenstein: Youngblood and many more. Deal ends midnight October 18.

This deal ends at midnight on October 18, so you'll need to move quickly to grab your games.

Don't see anything you fancy? Don't worry, there will be lots more great discounts on games, consoles and bundles throughout Black Friday and Cyber Monday, and we'll be on hand to bring you all the best deals as soon as they appear.

