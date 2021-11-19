Get total Farming Simulator control ahead of Black Friday with this Logitech G Saitek deal from Amazon

There's only so much farm work you can do on a traditional gaming controller, usually because they don't feature enough buttons for sim titles like Farming Simulator. This can lead to a litany of awkward shortcuts resulting in a routine of finger and thumb gymnastics, and that's no fun.

Thankfully, Logitech's here to save the day with this incredible early Black Friday 2021 deal. You can pick up the Logitech G Saitek Farm Sim controller for just £118.99, down from the usual retail price of £199.99. That's a mammoth saving of £81.

Featuring a sturdy steering wheel complete with face buttons and analog sticks, 20-degree gas and brake pedals and a control panel with over 25 programmable buttons, the Logitech G Saitek Farm Sim controller should have everything you need for an exponentially more immersive Farming Simulator experience.

Plus, thanks to the controller's wheel and pedals, it's compatible with other simulator favorites like Euro Truck Simulator 2 and contemporary racing games like Forza Horizon 5, both of which playable on the best gaming PCs.

Today's best Logitech G Saitek Black Friday deal

Logitech G Saitek Farm Sim controller: £199.99 Logitech G Saitek Farm Sim controller: £199.99 £118.99 at Amazon

Save £81 - Farming Simulator aficionados shouldn't be without a controller like the G Saitek. It's robust and customizable buttons, paired with great build quality result in more immersive play sessions.

This is the lowest price we've ever seen for the Logitech G Saitek Farm Sim controller, and the deal will be live up until November 29, so if you can't make it in time for the Black Friday sales period, you'll at least have a few more days, including Cyber Monday, to grab yourself a great deal on this bespoke controller.

More Logitech G Saitek early Black Friday deals

Farming Simulator not your thing? The Logitech G Saitek range features controllers suited to other games such as Microsoft Flight Simulator, some of which are seeing discounts right now, which we've listed below.

£140 Logitech G Saitek PRO Flight Yoke System: £140 £114 at Amazon

Save £26 - We've seen the G Saitek Pro go on sale for less than £100 at Amazon, which could be replicated on Black Friday, but if you're keen to get a fantastic flight controller for your PC, the current discount is still well worth a look.

Logitech G Saitek X52 Flight Control System: £129 Logitech G Saitek X52 Flight Control System: £129 £107 at Amazon

Save £22 - This might be a modest saving off the X52, and we've seen the price dip below £100 before, but you're still getting a seriously good deal at the above discount. A smooth flight controller that's perfect for your favorite sims like Microsoft Flight Simulator and Elite Dangerous.

More Logitech deals

More Black Friday deals