Get £50 off your next holiday with Now Broadband's affordable broadband deals

Sorting your internet plan, its a stressful experience by all accounts and one that should be rewarded with a break...a holiday in fact. Luckily, to help support your post-internet purchase vacation plans, Now Broadband will help you pay for your trip.

Well, to be a bit more exact, when you invest in one of Now's broadband deals, they will give you a £50 voucher to use on the website 'Last Minute'. Considering Now has some pretty affordable plans, this is a nice added bonus to an already strong internet deal.

However, like all good things in life, there are a few catches you have to abide by. The holiday package has to cost at least £200 and must be used in conjunction with a 'flight + hotel' deal. Finally, you have to sign up for Now before September 30.

You can see the broadband deals this promotion is available with down below. Or, if a trip abroad away from English weather doesn't convince you, check out our fibre broadband deals guide to see your other options.

All of today's best cheap broadband deals in the UK

Now Broadband deals + Lastminute voucher in full:

Now Brilliant Broadband | 12 months | 11Mb average speed | FREE anytime calls | FREE set-up | £18 a month + £50 Lastminute.com voucher

The cheapest of Now's packages, the Brilliant Broadband deal only costs £18 a month. For that price you get average speeds of 11Mb making this the same as most ADSL deals. On top of that you're also getting that £50 holiday voucher.

View Deal

Now Fab Fibre Broadband | 12 months | 36Mb average speed | FREE anytime calls | FREE set-up | £25 a month + £50 Lastminute.com voucher

Step up in costs to £25 a month and you'll get a speed upgrade to speeds averaging 36Mb. There's nothing to pay upfront and you'll only be tied in for 12 months meaning you can switch to another offer after a year if you need to.

View Deal