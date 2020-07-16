Get £200 off this 65-inch LG TV, with 4K HDR and built-in voice commands

It's a great time to a buy a new 65-inch 4K TV, now that a new-for-2020 LG television has seen a massive £200 price cut at AO.com.

With an initial RRP of £899 – a price still in effect at most retailers that we could see – a new pricing of £699 marks a hefty discount for you to take advantage of.

You'll get a 4K HDR display, as well as support for the new Filmmaker Mode – backed by film directors such as Christopher Nolan and Martin Scorcese – which aims to reduce excessive picture processing and ensure your TV outputs a movie the way the director intended. While it's certainly an optional feature, it may be just what you need to better recreate the feel of a cinema, at a time when most of them are still closed.

LG's excellent webOS smart platform is found on some of the very best smart TVs, too, and the integration of LG's ThinQ AI platform means you'll be able to navigate with voice commands through the remote. Alexa and Google Assistant are both included here too, making it easy to connect the UN8100 to the rest of your smart home devices.

Today's best LG 4K TV deals

LG 65-inch 4K HDR smart TV | £899 £699 at AO.com

This new-for-2020 LCD TV from LG gets a noteworthy £200 discount on its 65-inch model. With 4K HDR, LG's excellent webOS smart platform, and integrated voice assistants, it's well worth a look, even if it won't match the heights of LG's OLED TVs.

LG 75-inch 4K HDR smart TV | £1,499 £1,299 at AO.com

Need the next size up? This 75-inch television will show off those 4K HDR pictures at a deserving scale – though make sure you can fit it in your living room first.

It's worth noting that the UN8100 is available in a variety of sizes, each with a considerable discount. The 75-inch version, for one, is currently selling for £300 off its RRP, at £1,299 down from £1,599.

The 55-inch model is also retailing at £699, though – the same price as the 65-inch model – making the upgrade to a larger screen something of a no-brainer. (The 50-inch model, too, is only slightly cheaper at £599.)

AO.com has a number of finance options, meaning you can pay a full 12 months after purchase, or in monthly instalments.

This deals are UK specific. Wherever you are, though, you can check out the latest 4K TV deals below.