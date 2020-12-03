Get £100 in cashback with Samsung Galaxy S20 FE, Note 20, A71 deals and more

With Black Friday now well and truly in the metaphorical rear-view mirror, we didn't expect any retailers to have any big offers for at least the next week. And yet, Samsung has gone straight into a new impressive promotion already.

Across some of its key handsets, Samsung is offering cashback worth up to £100. This includes Samsung Galaxy S20 FE deals, the much cheaper Samsung Galaxy A71, Samsung Galaxy Note 20 deals and Note 20 Ultra deals and more.

And this offer isn't isolated to the Samsung website - it has spread to a wide range of retailers across the UK. This means you can get it with both contracts and some of the cheapest SIM-free prices around.

We've picked out the cheapest and best mobile phone deals this cashback comes with and listed them all for you below.

1. Samsung Galaxy S20 FE deals:

2. Samsung Note 20 deals:

3. Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra deals:

Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra: at Amazon | SIM-free | £1179 £999 + £100 cashback

When buying the Note 20 Ultra SIM-free, the costs can be pretty high. However, Amazon is currently selling it for £999 which is already a pretty major discount. Throw in the £100 in cashback and there are no prices that can match this. Amazon has however stated that delivery could be at least a month for this handset right now.

View Deal

4. Samsung Galaxy A71 deals

5. Samsung Galaxy A51 deals: