Get £100 in cashback with Samsung Galaxy S20 FE, Note 20, A71 deals and more

With Black Friday now well and truly in the metaphorical rear-view mirror, we didn't expect any retailers to have any big offers for at least the next week. And yet, Samsung has gone straight into a new impressive promotion already.
Across some of its key handsets, Samsung is offering cashback worth up to £100. This includes Samsung Galaxy S20 FE deals, the much cheaper Samsung Galaxy A71, Samsung Galaxy Note 20 deals and Note 20 Ultra deals and more.
And this offer isn't isolated to the Samsung website - it has spread to a wide range of retailers across the UK. This means you can get it with both contracts and some of the cheapest SIM-free prices around.
We've picked out the cheapest and best mobile phone deals this cashback comes with and listed them all for you below.
1. Samsung Galaxy S20 FE deals:
Samsung Galaxy S20 FE: at Mobiles.co.uk | Vodafone | 24GB data | £145 upfront (with code 10OFF) | £26 a month + £100 cashback
This deal was brilliant before the cashback and now is easily the best price we've ever seen on the S20 FE. It gets you the 5G model with 24GB of Vodafone data while only charging £145 upfront and £26 a month. Take into account the £100 cashback and your upfront costs effectively nearly disappear.View Deal
Samsung Galaxy S20 FE: at Amazon | SIM-free | £499 + £100 cashback
If you'd prefer to go SIM-free, that's where the value really kicks in with this deal. You're paying just £499 for the 4G version of the S20 FE. Take into account the £100 in cashback and this becomes the cheapest S20 FE deal we've seen. If you'd prefer to get the 5G version, Amazon has it for an extra £100.View Deal
2. Samsung Note 20 deals:
Samsung Galaxy Note 20: at Mobile Phones Direct | O2 | FREE upfront | 250GB data | Unlimited minutes and texts | £41pm + £100 cashback
This is an excellent offer for anyone looking to get the Note 20. It doesn't cost a penny upfront and then your monthly bills are just £41. That price secures you a massive amount of data and of course...£100 in cashback. Or if you'd prefer to get your monthly bills down, Mobile Phones Direct has a deal that will cost you just £30 a month...with some higher upfront costs. Both of these deals are on the 4G version though.
View Deal
3. Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra deals:
Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra: at Mobile Phones Direct | O2 | £29.99 upfront | Unlimited data, minutes and texts | £57pm + £100 cashback
You're getting one of Samsung's most powerful phones...so why not go all out? With this Note 20 Ultra deal, you're getting unlimited data, calls and texts while only paying £57 a month and £29.99 upfront. That makes it one of the cheapest options around - even better with the £100 in cashback.
View Deal
Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra: at Amazon | SIM-free |
£1179 £999 + £100 cashback
When buying the Note 20 Ultra SIM-free, the costs can be pretty high. However, Amazon is currently selling it for £999 which is already a pretty major discount. Throw in the £100 in cashback and there are no prices that can match this. Amazon has however stated that delivery could be at least a month for this handset right now.
View Deal
4. Samsung Galaxy A71 deals
Samsung Galaxy A71: at Mobiles.co.uk | Vodafone | FREE upfront | 24GB data | Unlimited minutes and texts | £26 a month + £80 cashback
The Samsung Galaxy A71 is perfect for those looking for a phone on a budget, but still want some oomph from it. With this deal you're paying £26 a month for 24GB of data on a phone with a very capable camera, battery and processor combination. With this deal, you're getting £80 in cashback.
View Deal
5. Samsung Galaxy A51 deals:
Samsung Galaxy A51: at Mobile Phones Direct | ID Mobile | FREE upfront | 10GB data | Unlimited minutes and texts | £19.99pm + £50 cashback
The cheapest option on this list, the A51 can be yours for a very budget price of £19.99 a month and nothing upfront. That gets you 10GB of data on the iD Mobile network. However, due to the lower cost of this handset, your cashback drops down to £50.View Deal
