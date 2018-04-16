Get Microsoft's no-nonsense Classic Intellimouse for less than $30/£30

While it’s had a spotty track record, generally Microsoft has been known to develop some excellent mouse and keyboard peripherals. One of its best mice – an Amazon’s Choice, even – is available now for 36% off in the US and 25% off in the UK.

Known simply as the Microsoft Classic Intellimouse (the 3.0 model), this corded pointer is slim and lightweight and features three customizable buttons. Plus, the mouse was designed with ambidextrous ergonomics in mind, so fret not no matter which hand of yours is dominant.

Here's where you can snag this awesome mouse for general use in the US at just $25.41 on Amazon – that's $14.58 or 36% off!

A tracking speed of 3,200 dots per inch on its Blue Track sensor will be able to keep up with your motions as you navigate Windows 10. And, finally, being a Microsoft product, it should pair and work with your Windows desktop or laptop easier than most other mice out there.

We’ve personally used this mouse on Windows computers in the past, and this editor personally hates the flashy feature-bloat found in other general use computer mice. This mouse is not one of those by a mile.

Here's where you can snag this awesome mouse for general use in the UK at just £29.99 on Amazon – that's £10.00 or 25% off!

However, just know that the customization features to this mouse are not compatible with Windows 10 S, for whatever reason. At any rate, it’s unclear how long this deal will last for, and you’ll have to be an Amazon Prime member to reap the benefits, so you’ve got some work to do if you want a new, sensible and reliable mouse on the cheap.

