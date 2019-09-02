Get free headphones and cheap bills in Virgin's latest fibre broadband flash sale

Virgin Media is back to do what it does best - flash sales. The company has outdone itself yet again, by cutting the prices of its fibre broadband deals and offering up some impressive audio freebies. Whether you’re looking for Bowers and Wilkins headphones or a £50 credit to your bill, Virgin Media has got you covered.

One of its three main broadband deals - the M100 - is ensuring up to 9 devices are covered and download speeds of up to 108Mbps. As it covers and ensures efficiency for that many devices, this broadband deal is ideal for the busier households. This fantastic offer also includes a Virgin phone line and what’s more, for a limited period of time Virgin has dropped the cost of this deal, from £33 to £26.

Plus, as previously mentioned all three of Virgin Media's main broadband only deals are offering free Bowers and Wilkins headphones with an RRP of £119, or a £50 credit in paying your bill. And if by any chance you’re not happy with your purchased deal, it offers a 14-day money back guarantee.

The ideal fibre broadband deal is difficult to find and that is why if this deal sounds perfect to you, you will have to hurry. It ends this Wednesday, September 4 at 11.59pm. However, if this isn't quite what you're looking for, let us put you at ease: we’ve got a guide just for you of the best broadband deals.

Virgin Media’s fibre broadband deal + free headphones:

Virgin Media M100 Fibre Broadband | 12 months | Avg speeds 108Mps | Virgin Phone line incl. | £26pm + set up fee |+ FREE Bowers and Wilkins headphones or £50 credit to your bill.

This deal is an absolute treat! Not only do you get to choose between £50 credit for your bill or an impressive set of headphones, but you also get download speeds averaging 108Mbps, 14 day money back guarantee all for just £26.

Want more from your broadband deal?

If you’re looking for the fastest broadband, look no further than Virgin Media. Its comparison charts show how it offers some of the fastest download speeds around, with some of its deals offering download speeds of up to 362Mbmps. Only Hyperoptic with its 1% coverage of the UK can top that (if you're lucky enough to be in its reach). Broadband of this speed would be ideal for any tech savvy individuals or heavy streamers.

However, if you are looking to save a few extra quid but don’t want to compromise your broadband speed, TalkTalk is a great option. They are offering a very similar deal with its Faster Fibre with speed boost which is only £23.50 a month. On top of that, TalkTalk guarantees the same price per month for the full 18 months of your contract, so you don’t get hit with any unexpected, pesky broadband price rises.

Fancy more freebies? Try BT. Its latest Superfast Fibre deal includes a £100 Mastercard gift card and unlimited usage for £31.9 a month. Plus, BT are guaranteeing that there will be no broadband price rises for the rest of 2019.