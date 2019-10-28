Get a free Amazon Echo with Virgin's broadband deals now...if you're fast

Virgin Media is clearly a company that loves a bit of urgency, once again dropping a two day flash sale to get your heart racing and hopefully, secure you an impressive broadband deal...if you're quick.

There's a lot of different parts to this promotion and not a lot of time to talk about it (the clock is ticking after all) so let us break it down for you. Until 11.59pm this Wednesday, October 30, Virgin will throw in a free Amazon product or two with a wide selection of its bundles.

Which Amazon product you receive depends on which bundle you choose. Order any simple broadband and phone package starting from £28 per month - the M50, M100, M200 or M350 - or Virgin's Big Bundle and you will receive a free Amazon Echo Dot. This is the cheapest way to secure one of Amazon's free products with Virgin.

Jump up in price and you will be rewarded even more lavishly. Choosing any of Virgin's Bigger Bundles or going all out on Virgin's interestingly named Ultimate Oomph Bundle will reward you with not just an Amazon Echo Show 5 but also a Ring Video Doorbell and 12 months of Amazon Prime. That's an epic £200+ worth of goodies, and we're still a month away from Black Friday!

Not bothered about the collection of Amazon swag available? Virgin is more than happy to switch them out for bill credit. That means you can replace the Amazon Echo Dot with £50 off your bills or substitute the Echo Show 5 with £125 credit.

If you need to know more, we've listed all of the details of each of these offers down below. Or head straight to Virgin's website to compare them all and find your ideal package - just don't delay too long...

Virgin broadband deals + free Amazon Echo Dot

Along with the Amazon Echo Dot, the below offers start from a mere £28 a month, include free weekend calls and last for a total of 12 months. After that period you can either carry on with your contract at an increased cost, or go searching for a new broadband deal.

Virgin Big Bundle | 12 months | 54Mb average speed | Weekend calls | 110+ channels | £35 activation fee | £33 a month + free Amazon Echo Dot

The cheapest of all of Virgin's broadband and TV deals, the Big Bundle gets you speeds averaging 54Mb, free weekend calls and over 110 channels. On top of that, you get that free Amazon Echo Dot. All of that comes at a price of just £33 a month. Not bad at all.

Virgin broadband and TV deals + free Echo Show, Ring doorbell and Amazon Prime

On top of everything else available with these packages, all of the below options also come with a year of Amazon Prime, a free Amazon Echo Show 5 and a Ring Video Doorbell.

Bigger Bundle | 12 months | 108Mb average speed | Weekend calls | 240+ channels incl. BT Sport and Sky Sports | £35 activation fee | £57 a month

Jumping up in both price and features available, the Bigger Bundle offers speeds averaging 108Mb, HD BT and Sky channels, over 240 other channels and free weekend calls. Combine that with all of the freebies available and that £57 a month is looking pretty great value. Or, if you want to throw in some sports, films or a bit of both, choose one of the below options:

- Get sports with your Bigger Bundle | £72 a month

- Get movies with your Bigger Bundle | £62 a month

- Get sports + movies with your Bigger Bundle | £79 a month

Go all out with Virgin's biggest and best broadband deal

Ultimate Oomph Bundle| 12 months | 516Mb average speed | Weekend calls | 270+ channels incl. BT Sport, Sky Sports & Sky Cinema | £35 activation fee | Unlimited SIM| £99 a month

It's no coincidence Virgin calls this the Ultimate Oomph Bundle. It really is the ultimate option - offering you over 270+ TV channels and insanely fast download speeds of 516Mb. Not to mention this deal offers a SIM only freebie, with unlimited data, minutes and texts.

Is Virgin fibre broadband available in my area?

Approximately 60% of UK households can get superfast Virgin broadband. It's quite simply to find out of you're part of this percentage - head over to our dedicated Virgin broadband deals page, enter your postcode where indicated (at the top of the page) and if deals show as available then .

If no results are returned, then head to our best broadband deals page instead and do exactly the same thing to see whether you can get superfast fibre broadband with another provider, such as BT Superfast.

Existing Virgin Media broadband customers

Sorry, the Virgin website states that these limited time offers are for new customers only. However, there's no harm in trying to get a slice of the pie, so if you're already a Virgin broadband customer we suggest you get in touch with customer services before trying to place an order.

