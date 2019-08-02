Get 100GB of data with these ace Huawei P30 and Mate 20 Pro deals from just £28/pm

For those who binge Netflix, scroll for hours and download on the go, we have the perfect deal for you. With a truckload of data and some of the market's cheapest pricing, these Huawei phone deals feel like a streaming fanatic's dream contract.

Choose between two of Huawei's best phones - the Huawei P30 or Mate 20 Pro - and get a whopping 100GB of data. Normally, that would cost you a pretty hefty premium but with prices starting at £28 a month, these contracts seems to be skipping straight past the usual costs.

Considering most Huawei P30 deals cost around the same price as this and this Mate 20 Pro deal is one of the cheapest offers out there, we can't really imagine any other reason not to go for these offers (unless you're waiting for next week's Note 10 launch).

You can see both of these mobile phone deals down below in full so you can decide which is the one for you. Or, check out the competition with our guides to the best iPhone deals and Samsung phone deals.

Huawei Mate 20 Pro deal + 100GB data

Huawei Mate 20 Pro from Three | £29 upfront | 100GB data | Unlimited minutes and texts | £28 per month

Considering the Huawei Mate 20 Pro currently sits comfortably in the 4th position of our best phones guide, £28 a month is an unbelievable price to be paying, especially with all of that crazy amount of data! You only need to pay £29 upfront on top of that so there are no hidden costs.

View Deal

Huawei P30 deal + 100GB data

Huawei P30 from Three | £29 upfront | 100GB data | Unlimited minutes and texts | £32 per month

Prefer something from 2019? This Huawei P30 deal could be just what you're looking for. It is slightly more expensive than the offer abov but offers some new impressive 2019 features including the 30x zoom that makes it stand out.

View Deal

What's so good about these Huawei smartphones?

The Mate 20 Pro may not be Huawei's newest device anymore but we're not going to lie to you, it is still one of the best phones out there. Whether it's the top of the line specs, three high powered cameras, in-screen fingerprint scanner or the reverse charging, there is a lot to love with this device.

Read our review on the Huawei Mate 20 Pro

The Huawei P30 however is one of Huawei's most recent launches and one that has us very impressed. With a 6.1-inch OLED display, a 3650mAh battery and some impressive internal processing power, the Huawei P30 is a premium device both inside and outside.

Read our review on the Huawei P30