Xbox boss says time is not right for 3D

Microsoft Xbox boss doesn't think the time is yet right for mass market 3D gaming

Microsoft Xbox boss Phil Spencer has said that he feels the time is not yet right for 3D gaming.

In a sideswipe at Sony PlayStation's focus on 3D for 2011, Spencertold CNN that not enough consumers would have the correct 3D TV hardware for 3D gaming to be a viable concern for Microsoft in the near future.

"For better or for worse, people just don't really have TVs in their house right now that are going to do 3D in a way that's going to work," said the Xbox man.

Heaps praise on 3DS

That said, he cannot say enough positive things about Nintendo's new 3DS glasses-free handheld, due for release in the UK later next spring. Microsoft, it should be pointed out, is not in direct competition with Nintendo in the handheld gaming market.

"I like the 3DS," said Spencer because "you don't have to wear the glasses."

The Xbox man pointed out that Sony has to push 3D TV sales across the group, whereas for Microsoft, there is no such "corporate mandate."

"I don't need to sell you a new TV. That's not part of my business model. Other companies maybe have that part of their business model. I don't.

"A bunch of people sitting around the living room wearing $150 glasses – I'm just not sure that's kind of mainstream today," he added.

"Trying to get a bunch of people playing together in a room where not everybody sees the same thing … is kind of a weird disconnect to me."

Via VG247