Wii Sports is biggest selling game ever

Tops Super Mario Bros. as the biggest selling game of all-time.

Don't know what you're celebrating for...

According to latest figures Nintendo's Wii Sports is the biggest selling game ever, even beating former favourite Super Mario Bros. as the top selling game of all-time.

VG Chartz has published its top ten best-selling games of all time this week, claiming to offer the most "accurate, up to date and comprehensive videogame charts in the world."

Super Mario Bros. is now second to Wii Sports, which has sold an incredible 40.52 million units since it has been bundled with the Wii back at the console's launch in 2006.

Bundled with Wii

Of course, Mario fanboys are sure to be quick to point out that this is not a 'proper' game, as it was bundled in with the Wii.

Whatever your take on it, here's the list of VG Chartz's top ten best-selling videogames of all time.

  1. Super Mario Bros (NES) - 40.24m
  2. Pokemon Red / Green / Blue (Game Boy) - 31.38m
  3. Tetris (Game Boy) - 30.26m
  4. Duck Hunt (NES) - 28.31m
  5. Pokemon Gold / Silver, (Game Boy) - 23.11m
  6. Nintendogs (DS) - 21.37m
  7. Super Mario World (SNES) - 20.61m
  8. Wii Play (Wii) - 19.68m
  9. Super Mario Land (Game Boy) - 18.14m
  10. New Super Mario Bros (DS) - 18.14m
  11. Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas (PS2) - 17.61m


