PlayStation Move 'takes 3D to new level'

The head of Sony's 3D Games development Mick Hocking is getting excited about the possibility of Move in the 3D environment, explaining that the motion-sensing technology takes 3D "to the next level".

In an interview with Sony's official PlayStation site, Hocking explains how Move will work with 3D, noting: "What we've done with PlayStation Move is to take that spatial control of gaming into a very accurate and very dynamic realm; it's really taking it to a new level.

"You can just imagine the possibilities of controlling something in 3D outside of the screen and looking at it being controlled in 3D within the TV screen."

Never been done

Hocking believes that because nobody else has tried 3D with motion control, Move will be a game changer.

"What's fantastic for us is that this is the first time this has ever been done. The games we've already converted are great fun and we're still only dipping our toe in the water.

"Once we educate all of our teams on how to create 3D content and how they can use PlayStation Move in 3D, you can just imagine what they're going to start producing."

Sony's PlayStation Move has been given a UK release date of 17 September, costing £34.99, with the Nav controller £24.99.