Nintendo Wii 2 to pack Blu-ray?

Nintendo's second-generation Wii console will come equipped with Blu-ray, with new reports suggesting the updated console will hit shelves in 2010.

Gaming website Maxconsole.net believes it has got hold of some leaked information which details just what hi-def goodness the new Wii will house.

The info was allegedly leaked by a Nintendo of France marketing employee, who suggests the new console will have a Blu-ray drive and will support 1080p games and movies.

If this is the case, then it means that Microsoft's Xbox 360 will be the only console on the market not to pack in a Blu-ray drive. But, rumours also suggest that a Blu-ray add-on for the Xbox 360 may be on its way.

Leaked details

Translated from French the supposedly leaked details are as follows:

The Wii2 system will feature a Blu-Ray drive with a secondary aim of stopping piracy

1080P and lower resolutions will be supported, for Blu-ray movies and games

The release date is scheduled for third quarter of 2010

The release will be worldwide and on the same day for all countries

A scheme will be available in which it is possible to trade in the original Wii for a cheaper price on the new Wii 2

Maxconsole.net is also reporting that Nintendo CEO Satoru Iwata noted is a recent press briefing that Nintendo would likely make use of HD in its next Wii console update.

Via Blu-ray.com and Maxconsole.net