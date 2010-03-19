Music delays the release of GTA IV DLC for PS3

Sony PS3 and PC users waiting with bated breath for GTA IV's expansion packs to hit the UK will have to wait that little bit longer after it was announced that they will no longer be out in March.

Changes to the game's music has meant that the DLC has been put back a fortnight, with Rockstar apologetic about the delay.

"Due to a last minute game submission request from Sony Computer Entertainment Europe to edit some of the in-game Liberty City radio station, television, and internet content - we are forced to delay the worldwide release of Grand Theft Auto: Episodes From Liberty City for both PlayStation 3 and PC for an extra two weeks," explained Rockstar on its blog.

"The new release date for Episodes from Liberty City - and the two downloadable episodes The Lost And Damned and The Ballad Of Gay Tony - on those platforms is now April 13th in North America and April 16th in Europe."

Tough decision

Since Microsoft bagged an exclusivity deal, it has seemed like an eternity for The Ballad Of Gay Tony and The Lost And Damned to hit the PS3 and PC.

Rockstar said the delay was a "tough decision" and even though it was only the European version that needed changing Rockstar wanted "everyone to experience multiplayer simultaneously, take part in online events together, be on level ground on leaderboards, etc."

Via CVG