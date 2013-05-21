Xbox One hosting live action Halo TV created with Steven Spielberg

343 Industries general manager Bonnie Ross took the stage today at the Xbox One reveal to tease a live action Halo TV show only referred to as Halo: The Television Series.

"At 343, we've put a lot of thought into how we want to evolve storytelling on Xbox One," she said. "I'm excited by the potential of merging the storytelling magic of television with the interactive innovation of Xbox One."

The head of the Halo developer suggested that the series will be inspired by shows like Breaking Bad, Band of Brothers and Game of Thrones.

The Halo TV show is being created in association with Steven Spielberg, who appeared in a video to speak briefly about the series.

Spielberg talks Halo

"Like all of you here today, I have been playing games for decades," Spielberg said.

"Those stories have gotten more compelling and the technology has certainly improved, and so for me, the Halo universe is an amazing opportunity to be at that intersection where technology and myth-making meet to produce something really groundbreaking.

"I'm incredibly excited about the great journey we're all on - the heroes, worlds and wonders that Halo will take us on."

Unfortunately, he didn't reveal much about the series itself, and details seem to be scarce at this point. But the Xbox One will launch later this year, and more could be revealed at E3 in June.

Entertainment 720

Microsoft entertainment and digital media president Nancy Tellum also stepped up to talk about Xbox Entertainment Studios and its new live action Halo series in association with Steven Spielberg.

Tellum promised that the Xbox One will be truly social.

"TV on Xbox will immerse you, enabling you to virtually jump into the action whenever you desire. For the first time ever, TV will be truly personalized to your tastes and your needs," she said.

The Xbox team promised we'll know more in June. So, expect to hear plenty more about the Xbox One at E3 2013.