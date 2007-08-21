PlayStation 3 gets digital TV & PVR

At Games Convention in Leipzig, Sony has finally whipped the covers off 'PlayTV', a combined Freeview (DVB-T) TV tuner and Personal Video Recorder (PVR) for the PlayStation 3. We first reported it here.

The new kit will allow you to watch, pause, and record live TV by recording the programmes to the console's hard drive. Conveniently, you'll also be able to transfer those recordings to your PSP handheld for watching while on the move.

Digital TV and PVR for PS3

The PlayTV features twin HD-ready TV tuners and so not only will it allow you to watch and record two different things at the same time, but it can also support 1080p high definition video.

Crucially, it's also got a video conversion tool, which means if you want to watch any content on your PSP, you can first convert it to a more friendly, lower resolution PSP format.

"Designed to reinforce PS3's rightful place in the Living Room," says Sony, "the twin channel TV tuner peripheral and PVR software turns PS3 into a state of the art TV recorder, allowing users to watch, pause and record live TV.

"PlayTV will also record individual programmes or whole series to the PS3 hard drive for viewing later on the family TV, or for transferring to the PSP for remote viewing outside of the home."

Just like most other digital TV recorders these days, the Sony PlayTV uses a seven-day Electronic Programme Guide to steer you through the process of setting the PS3 to record TV shows and movies. It's operated using either the wireless SIXAXIS PS3 controller or a separate Sony BD remote.

PlayTV will reportedly strut its Sky+ stuff in the UK, France, Italy, Germany and Spain early in 2008, with other PAL territories to follow.

