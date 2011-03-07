Blizzard CEO outlines latest MMO strategy

Blizzard is currently readying its next major multiplayer online game, with the company's CEO outlining the plans for the latest MMO from the hugely successful studio behind World of Warcraft.

Paul Sams, Blizzard CEO, stressed in an interview with VentureBeat this month that the studio's new MMO game is definitely set to "capture a lot of hearts and minds".

What now for WoW?

But what does this mean for the future of Blizzard's current cash cow, WoW?

"We believe that it will be more complementary than competitive," Sams said about the title, codenamed 'Project Titan'.

Sams admitted that Blizzard designs games with the fact in mind that "people have a limited amount of free time that they can devote to these types of games," adding, "we do think that people will want to check out the new and the old [referring to WoW]".

Unsurprisingly, the Blizzard boss also thinks his new MMO, "is very compelling… and will be very successful for us."

As far as World of Warcraft goes, Blizzard is unlikely to drop regular support and expansion packs for its biggest title for the foreseeable future.

"We intend to do more expansions too," stressed the Blizzard CEO. "There is no change in our thinking. We intend absolutely positively to continue to support the existing World of Warcraft product.

"There are over 12 million global paying subscribers that are active in our game. We are not going to turn our back on them and we intend to continue to support that franchise for many, many years to come."

Halo developer Bungie recently announced its own plans to enter the MMO market, with further details on that studio's first online title set to arrive very soon.

Via VentureBeat