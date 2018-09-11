Fujifilm’s GFX 50R could be the first truly-affordable medium-format camera

Medium format cameras are some of the most legendary in the world of photography – snappers capable of producing mind-blowing images, but that also come at a super steep price. Generally costing $20,000 or more, that price tag keeps medium-format equipment limited to the realm of professional photographers or enthusiasts with extremely deep pockets.

That, however, could all be about to change. Hot on the heels of its latest X-T3 mirrorless snapper , Fujifilm is rumored to be close to launching another new camera – one that's set to be the cheapest medium-format shooter to ever hit the market.

First discovered by website FujiAddict , a photo of the Fujifilm GFX 50R was leaked earlier this month, and now more details about the camera’s specs and price tag have begun to trickle out.

The Fujifilm GFX 50R | Image: FujiAddict (Image: © FujiAddict)

According to Fuji Rumors , we could see the new camera at a predicted price of around $4,500 (£3,450 / AU$6,300). However, Photo Rumors , another online publication, reckons the price of the GFX 50R could be even more aggressive, at just $3,600 (£2,763 / AU$5,065) – although it's also possible that difference could be between the cost of the body alone and that of a kit that includes a lens.

In comparison, the medium format Fujifilm GFX 50S which launched at Photokina 2016 currently costs about $5,849 / £5,999 / AU$9,000.

The spec sheet

No specs have yet been confirmed about the GFX 50R, but rumors suggest it could be similar to the Fujifilm X-E3 ’s rangefinder-style design, but a bit larger, which would still make it slimmer than the previous GFX 50S.

The GFX 50R is also rumored to have an identical button layout to the X-E3, which will include an exposure compensation and shutter dial, but exclude ISO controls.

Among the other rumored features are the inclusion of a joystick, dual SD card slots and a tilting screen, but no top plate display.

Photo Rumors also suggests that the GFX 50R could launch with a new 40mm equivalent pancake lens.

However, all the details we currently have on the Fujifilm GFX 50R are rumors, including the launch date. If the latter turns out to be true, we’ll see the new camera make its first official appearance on September 25.