Frozen 2 Black Friday deals: move fast to get 20% off all Frozen toys at Argos

To celebrate the launch of Frozen 2, there are huge savings on all Frozen toys for a limited time as part the Argos Black Friday sale.

The deal includes all toys except video games. To claim your discount, just add your chosen items to your shopping trolley and enter the code STAR20 at the checkout when prompted.

This deal ends at midnight on November 26, and the most popular toys are likely to sell out fast, so move quickly while stocks last.

Get 20% off all Frozen 2 toys at Argos

Just in time for the release of Frozen 2, Argos has cut the price of all Frozen toys in its Black Friday sale. The deal includes dolls, bikes, action figures and even guitars. Just enter the code STAR20 at the checkout to claim your discount. Deal ends midnight November 26.

View Deal

There are some great savings available. For example, the code brings the Disney Frozen 2 Sven Figure (which is big enough for your kids to ride) down from £120 to £96. It also brings the Lego Disney Frozen II Elsa Jewelry Box Creation Set down from £38 to £30.40, and the Disney Frozen 2 Ultimate Arendelle Castle Playset down from £150 to £120.

You can also use the STAR20 code to claim 20% off all Marvel Avengers and Star Wars toys. With Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker due to arrive on the big screen next month, these are sure to be some of this year's most popular toys too.

TechRadar is scouring every retailer and rounding up all the top deals over the Black Friday period, and we’ve put all the best Black Friday deals and Cyber Monday deals in easy-to-navigate articles to help you find the bargains you’re looking for.