Fossil Sport smartwatch deal makes this $99 Wear OS device a must-buy'

The Fossil Sport fitness smartwatch is now more affordable than ever with a sweeping price cut that drops the cost down to $99 / £89 / AU$199.

We really enjoyed the Fossil Sport for its Wear OS functionality in a sleek, light body that paired well with our fitness lives. While workouts have been altered lately as many of us shelter indoors, fitness tracking is more useful than ever to monitor our progress, and now is a great time to scoop up a wearable that originally cost $275 / £219 / AU$469.

Though it doesn’t quite track workouts up to the level of an Apple Watch 5, the Fossil Sport is a flagship smartwatch with a heart rate monitor, 5 ATM water resistance, and GPS functionality. Specs-wise, it packs the same Snapdragon 3100 chipset as fellow fitness smartwatch Samsung Galaxy Watch Active 2; its middling 512MB of RAM and 4GB of storage won’t blow you away, but that equipment is plenty for working out.

Best of all, this discount applies to the full range of colors, though you’ll have to pay extra if you want a strap other than the silicone wristband that comes in the box (helpfully coordinated with your watch body hue of choice).

