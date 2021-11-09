Forza Horizon 5 is already being discounted ahead of Black Friday

We thought we'd have to wait until the Black Friday deals on November 26 before we started seeing discounts for Forza Horizon 5, which released on Xbox Series X/S and Xbox One on November 8. However, the following CDKeys deal for the game has proved us wrong.

While you can play Forza Horizon 5 for no extra cost if you're an Xbox Game Pass subscriber (and on PC via Xbox Game Pass Ultimate), you might want the option to buy the game to keep if you're not a part of Xbox's subscription service.

That's where this excellent CDKeys deal comes in. Right now, you can buy Forza Horizon 5 Standard Edition at the site for just £41.99. That's just shy of a 25% discount from the £54.99 retail price, a fantastic early deal if you wanted to own the game outright.

CDKeys is also offering the Forza Horizon 5 Deluxe Edition for just £51.99, another 25% off the £69.99 retail price. That extra tenner nets you the Car Pass alongside the base game, which will periodically add DLC cars to your garage as the months roll by.

That's a fantastic early deal on what is arguably one of the most hotly anticipated games of the year, especially considering Forza Horizon 5 has earned glowing reviews across the board and will be a showcase title for Xbox Series X/S potentially for years to come.

We didn't anticipate seeing deals this early for Forza Horizon 5, but we're happy to see an affordable option to buy so soon after the game's launch. In fact, if the game does sport some deals over the Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals period, those discounts are unlikely to beat the CDKeys deals above, but could match them at best.

Now, Forza Horizon 5 is available to download and play for Xbox Game Pass subscribers at no extra cost, and that is the most cost effective way to play the game if you just want to download it and get stuck in. However, the above deals are a solid option if you're looking to buy the game to own, just in case Forza Horizon 5 ever gets delisted from Xbox Game Pass somewhere down the line.

