Fonehouse goes full Black Friday with price promise, cheap iPhone deals and dark mode

If Black Friday was a race to see who could get their market leading prices in front of you first, then it looks like Fonehouse would be on the podium. Dropping a host of tasty Black Friday iPhone deals a good few weeks before the event kicks in, Fonehouse is a great place to be for your next Apple contract right now.

Of course, with these offers launching so early, it is likely to leave you with one major question - what if something better comes along when Black Friday finally does arrive? Well Fonehouse has you covered.

Offering a price guarantee across a range of its Black Friday offers, Fonehouse promises these are the best prices you can get from them. And if something better does come along on Black Friday, they'll reimburse you - sounds good right?

Fonehouse will even try and help you get into the spirit of Black Friday by embracing one of the biggest trends of the last few months - dark mode. Simply click the light switch on the top of the page and everything will go dark. Will this help you get a better deal? No. Will this stop your eyes straining while you find your ideal iPhone deal..? Probably.

But are the mobile phone deals on offer actually any good? Well, with everything from big data iPhone 11 deals to one of the best iPhone XR deals around, Fonehouse has the Apple fans of the world covered.

Can we find any issues with these offers? Well, with limited stock and numbers rapidly dwindling on its site, the countdown clock is the only issue you'll face...

Fonehouse's best Black Friday iPhone deals:

iPhone 8 | EE | FREE upfront | 75GB data | Unlimited minutes and texts | £29.50pm

Some people don't want the latest iPhone and would rather opt for something cheaper. If you're one of those people, this iPhone 8 deal will be ideal. Not only is there nothing to pay upfront but the monthly bills aren't even too expensive and most importantly...look at all of that data! (You'll need to scroll down the page a bit to get to this tariff.)

How does the Black Friday price guarantee work?

Picture the scene - you bought one of the above offers or one of the other Black Friday deals from Fonehouse and then, over Black Friday you see something better - disheartening right?

Well, there's no need to worry. Fonehouse will just go and refund you the difference if you find an offer with a better price. Of course, this rule doesn't apply to all retailers but Fonehouse has offered a select list. If any of the below can top the offer you originally bought, the difference will be refunded:

- Mobile Phones Direct

- Carphone Warehouse

- Vodafone

- EE Mobile

- Three Mobile

This price guarantee is something new this Black Friday and is helping Fonehouse really stand above the competition.