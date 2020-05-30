Fibre broadband deals: TalkTalk is a top choice with an £80 voucher and low bills

With everyone spending more time at home, fibre broadband deals have become more of a necessity, giving you the speeds to stream in HD, game and fight off buffering in a large household. But if you're looking to upgrade, which plan should you go for?

Right now, TalkTalk is looking like the best value option of all the broadband deals out there. Go with its cheaper fibre plan and you'll get speeds averaging 38Mb and only have to pay £23.50 a month, there's not even any upfront costs.

Then the cherry on top of this broadband shaped cake - an £80 voucher to use at Amazon, M&S, Tesco or as a Mastercard. That's going to be one of the cheapest options out there, rivalling the usual cheap internet winner - Plusnet.

You can see this promotion below but keep in mind that it will be coming to an end on June 3 so you don't have a huge amount of time to grab it.

TalkTalk's great value cheap broadband deal:

TalkTalk Faster Fibre Broadband | 18 months | Avg speeds 38Mb | Line rental incl. | FREE activation | £23.50pm | £80 Amazon.co.uk gift card

There's a lot to love with TalkTalk's latest offering! No upfront costs, monthly bills of just £23.50 and a £80 gift card to use at Amazon.co.uk, Tesco, M&S, For Good Causes or a Mastercard. All of that comes with speeds averaging 38Mb.



Deal ends June 3 at 11.59pm

What other broadband deals are there?

There are two fibre broadband deals that best compete with this offer right now - Vodafone and Plusnet. Go with Vodafone and you're getting speeds averaging 63Mb at a price of £22.95.

That means you're getting roughly double the speeds that TalkTalk has above but you're tied into a 24 month contract and you don't get the voucher that TalkTalk is giving out.

Plusnet on the other hand is offering similar speeds and pricing with 36Mb averages at a cost of £22.99. Like TalkTalk there is a reward card (a Mastercard in this case) with a value of £75.

