Explore the best of Uncharted with a big Prime Day gaming discount

Nathan Drake is the star of a lot of great gaming memories for people who cut their teeth on the PS3 and PS4, so the remaster of some of those PS4 classics was a big deal – just like the Prime Day price cut he's gotten today.



Even better, Uncharted 4 was arguably the best game on the PS4, and a wonderful way to cap off the series for the moment. So whether you missed out on Uncharted 4 and Uncharted: The Lost Legacy at the time, or you're just looking for a swing down memory jungle, the remaster in Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves is top-notch, and we've never seen the price lower than this, all the way down to $29.99 (opens in new tab) for Amazon Prime Day.

Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection for PS5: $49.99 $29.99 at Amazon

Save $20 - Nathan's adventures have never been this inexpensive before, as this is the lowest price we've seen on the Legacy of Thieves collection. More than just a re-release, both Uncharted games in the collection have received significant graphical upgrades, and there's good cause to grab this even if you played the original releases.

There's no need to split hairs over it, Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves' job of remastering both games is excellent, including the option to play either game in Fidelity (4k 30fps), Performance (1440p 60fps modes), or Performance Plus (1080p 120fps). The impact of increased frames is huge, and you'll be able to feel it in gameplay.

But at its core, this is about Uncharted 4 and The Lost Legacy, and both have lost nothing with a little age to spice things up. The storytelling and characters are the stars in both games, and Naughty Dog was at their peak when they wove these lurid tales about Nathan's return from retirement and Chloe's quest for a lost Indian artifact. If you loved – or missed – either game, then there's a lot to recommend it at just $30.

