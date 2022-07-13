Explore the best of Uncharted with a big Prime Day gaming discount

Nathan Drake is the star of a lot of great gaming memories for people who cut their teeth on the PS3 and PS4, so the remaster of some of those PS4 classics was a big deal – just like the Prime Day price cut he's gotten today.
Even better, Uncharted 4 was arguably the best game on the PS4, and a wonderful way to cap off the series for the moment. So whether you missed out on Uncharted 4 and Uncharted: The Lost Legacy at the time, or you're just looking for a swing down memory jungle, the remaster in Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves is top-notch, and we've never seen the price lower than this, all the way down to $29.99 (opens in new tab) for Amazon Prime Day.
(Not in the US? Scroll down for deals in your region).
Today's best Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Prime Day deals
Today's best Uncharted Legacy of Thieves Prime Day deals (US)
Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection for PS5:
$49.99 $29.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)
Save $20 - Nathan's adventures have never been this inexpensive before, as this is the lowest price we've seen on the Legacy of Thieves collection. More than just a re-release, both Uncharted games in the collection have received significant graphical upgrades, and there's good cause to grab this even if you played the original releases.
There's no need to split hairs over it, Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves' job of remastering both games is excellent, including the option to play either game in Fidelity (4k 30fps), Performance (1440p 60fps modes), or Performance Plus (1080p 120fps). The impact of increased frames is huge, and you'll be able to feel it in gameplay.
But at its core, this is about Uncharted 4 and The Lost Legacy, and both have lost nothing with a little age to spice things up. The storytelling and characters are the stars in both games, and Naughty Dog was at their peak when they wove these lurid tales about Nathan's return from retirement and Chloe's quest for a lost Indian artifact. If you loved – or missed – either game, then there's a lot to recommend it at just $30.
More Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves deals
No matter where you live, you'll find all the lowest prices for Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves from around the web right here, with offers available in your region.
More Prime Day deals
US
- Alexa devices: Fire TV Stick and Echo Dot from $12 (opens in new tab)
- Adidas: 50% off sneakers and sportswear (opens in new tab)
- Apple: Apple Watch 7 at the cheapest price yet (opens in new tab)
- Back to school: backpacks and stationery discounts (opens in new tab)
- Beauty: Laneige, Grande Cosmetics, and more up to 40% off (opens in new tab)
- Board games: up to 50% off Catan, D&D, Ticket to Ride, and more (opens in new tab)
- College essentials: bedding, decor and cleaning sale (opens in new tab)
- Cooling: portable fans from $16.99 (opens in new tab)
- Fashion: 66% off clothing, shoes and jewelry (opens in new tab)
- Groceries: up to 31% off everyday essentials (opens in new tab)
- Headphones: Sony's top-rated headphones and earbuds for 35% off (opens in new tab)
- Health: Philips Sonicare electric toothbrushes for $110 off (opens in new tab)
- Home: 30% off Levoit Air Purifiers (opens in new tab)
- Kindle: up to 50% off all Amazon ereaders (opens in new tab)
- Kitchen: up to 52% off air fryers, blenders, coffee makers and more (opens in new tab)
- Laptops: Chromebooks from $99 (opens in new tab)
- Mattresses: $490 off Casper mattresses (opens in new tab)
- PC gaming: gaming laptops and desktops from $599.99 (opens in new tab)
- Phones: Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra - biggest price cut yet (opens in new tab)
- PS5: register for the next PS5 restock (opens in new tab)
- Smart home: Echo Show 5 smart display for $34.99 (opens in new tab)
- Smartwatch: up to $225 off Garmin smartwatches (opens in new tab)
- Tablets: Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 - save up to $120 (opens in new tab)
- TVs: Smart TVs from $89 (opens in new tab)
- Vacuums: save on Shark, Roomba and Bissell (opens in new tab)
- VR: Oculus Quest with a free $25 gift card (opens in new tab)
- Wearables: Samsung Galaxy Watch and Galaxy Buds up to 40% off (opens in new tab)
UK
- Amazon devices: up to 65% off Echo Dot, Fire tablets and Fire TV Stick (opens in new tab)
- Adidas: 30% off some sportswear and trainers (opens in new tab)
- Apple: save up to £150 on iPads and Apple Watches (opens in new tab)
- Back to school: backpacks and stationery from £1.50 (opens in new tab)
- Beauty: save on Rimmel, Revlon, Olay, and more top brands (opens in new tab)
- Coffee machines: starting at just £19 with up to 60% off (opens in new tab)
- Fashion: 40% off Vans, Hugo Boss, Wrangler, and other brands (opens in new tab)
- Fire TV Stick: lowest price yet on all models (opens in new tab)
- Groceries: £10 off your first three grocery shops (opens in new tab)
- Grooming & hair care: 60% off Philips, Remmington shavers & straighteners (opens in new tab)
- Headphones: Sony and Bose headphones at lowest-ever prices (opens in new tab)
- Health: 57% off Oral-B and Philips electric toothbrushes (opens in new tab)
- Kindle: 25% off Kindle ereader bundles (opens in new tab)
- Laptops: 15% off Microsoft, Huawei, Acer, and Asus laptops (opens in new tab)
- Phones: Google Pixel 6 lowest ever price, OnePlus, Motorola (opens in new tab)
- PS5: Dualsense deals, plus savings on leading games (opens in new tab)
- Security: £180 off Ring Home Security bundles (opens in new tab)
- Smart home: £144 off Ring and Echo bundles (opens in new tab)
- Smartwatch: up to 50% off Garmin watches and trackers (opens in new tab)
- Tablets: 41% off Samsung, Lenovo, and Huawei tablets (opens in new tab)
- Tools: 49% off Bosch tools and garden items (opens in new tab)
- TVs: 4K TVs starting at just £199 with half-price deals (opens in new tab)
- Vacuums: 35% off Shark cordless vacs (opens in new tab)
- Xbox: Xbox Series X in stock for £449 (opens in new tab)