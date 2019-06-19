England vs Japan live stream: how to watch today's Women's World Cup 2019 match from anywhere

Having clocked up wins over Scotland and Argentina, Phil Neville’s side are already into the last 16 and will be hoping to maintain their 100 per cent Women's World Cup 2019 record against second-in-the group Japan. Will the Lionesses carry on their perfect start, or will Japan nab top spot in Group E? Find out below how you can catch an England vs Japan live stream from anywhere around the world with our instructions below.

Live stream England vs Japan - where and when Today's match takes place at the 36,178-capacity Allianz Riviera in Nice. Kick-off is at 9pm CET, meaning a 8pm BST for viewers in the UK. For Japan fans that's a sleep-depriving 4am JST start.

Having lost to Japan in agonising fashion at the last World Cup, losing 2-1 in the semi-finals via an injury-time own goal, England will be out to make amends.

The Lionesses go into the game boosted by the news that Barcelona forward Toni Duggan is fit again after missing the opening two matches due to a thigh injury, but will coach Phil Neville feel tempted to rotate a side that appears to be gelling at just the right time?

On the evidence of their first two group matches, Japan's youthful squad don't look quite as capable as they were in the last Women's World Cup, but will likely provide a sterner test to England than Argentina and Scotland. They need a point to ensure they make it through to the next round.

Don't miss any of the action by following the instructions below and grabbing a live stream of England vs Japan wherever you are in the world.

Watch a FIFA Women's World Cup 2019 live stream from outside your country

If you're in UK, US, Canada, Australia and New Zealand, we've got your viewing options listed below. If you're out of the country for today's match, you may find that geo-blocking will prevent you from watching your regular domestic coverage from abroad. You don't have to risk watching the match on a dodgy stream, however.

With the option of using a VPN service , you can tune into the match no matter where you are in the world, and its super easy to set up.

How to stream today's England game in the UK

The good news for those looking to watch today's match in the UK and all other games of the 2019 Women's World Cup is that they're to be shown free-to-air as the BBC has exclusive broadcasting rights for the tournament. You'll also be able to watch matches live online and on the go via BBC iPlayer. Today's game will be live on BBC1, with coverage set to start at 7.30pm. If you're outside the UK, you can still watch the BBC's coverage of the match by getting yourself a VPN and connecting to an English server.

How to watch England vs Japan: live stream in Australia

While all matches involving Australia, (plus the quarter finals, semi-finals and final), will be available for free for viewers in Australia on SBS and the World Game online service, this match isn't. If you're looking to tune to England v Japan in Oz, Optus Sport will be showing the game in the region, which means you'll need a subscription which currently costs $14.99 per month, but will give you access to every match of the tournament live. Whichever option you go for, prepare yourself for a very early start as kick off is at 5am AEST. Remember, you'll need a VPN if you're intending to watch the Australian coverage from overseas.

Live stream England vs Japan in the US

Fox Sports have the English language broadcast rights in the US while Telemundo and Universo will be showing the matches with Spanish commentary in the region. There's also the Fox Go app you can download to your mobile device if you want to watch away from your TV. Cord cutters who aren't interested in getting tangled up in cable subscription should check out FuboTV , which will be showing matches in 4k and is currently offering a free trial. Alternatively you could try any of the other following services. If you're looking to tune into today's match in the US, kick off is at 3pm ET and 12pm PT.

- Discover our pick of all the US's best sports streaming sites

As well as opening up your viewing options for the Women's World Cup, using a VPN allows you to watch all your domestic sports coverage from abroad.

How to watch a FIFA Women's World Cup live stream in Canada

For footy fans in Canada, CTV/TSN is where you'll need to head for today's match. You'll also have the CTV Go app for mobile as an additional option. If you're outside of Canada and want to watch your regular domestic coverage of the game, fear not. Downloading a VPN will let you watch CTV's coverage from anywhere around the globe.

How to watch an England vs Japan live stream in New Zealand