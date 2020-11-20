6 early John Lewis Black Friday deals you won't want to miss

There are a wealth of early John Lewis Black Friday deals available right now, and we've hand-picked the five best deals from the retailer's first round of Black Friday offers.

From the lowest current price for Apple AirPods, our favourite starter camera and a £100 saving on the latest OnePlus flagship smartphone, to a discounted big-screen TV that's perfect for gaming and £190 off an iPad Pro - there's something for everyone here.

If these six don't take your fancy, however, we've found even more great John Lewis Black Friday deals in our round-up hub, which will be constantly updated as new deals become available.

5 top early John Lewis Black Friday deals

Fujifilm Instax Mini 11 Instant Camera: was £69 now £59 at John Lewis (save £10)

Looking for a fun camera which will print out snaps with friends and family instantly? Look no further than the Instax Mini 11 - available in five different colours and with £10 just in time for Christmas.View Deal

OnePlus 8T 8GB/128GB: was £549 now £449 at John Lewis (save £100)

The OnePlus 8T is only a couple of months old, which makes this £100 saving even better. You get a premium handset with plenty of power, big screen and 5G for the lowest price it's ever been. Available until December 3View Deal

iPad Pro 11 (2018) | Silver | 64GB | Wi-Fi and Cell: £919 £729 at John Lewis (save £190)

John Lewis has reduced the aging iPad Pro models to clear, which is why the discount is so high. This has cell connection so you can connect to 4G, just note the internal storage space is pretty low.

View Deal

Microsoft Surface Laptop 3: was £1,199 now £1,079 at John Lewis (save £120)

The 15-inch Surface Laptop 3 has some of the best battery life, and you can now save a tidy £120 on this base-level model which comes with an AMD Ryzen 5 Processor, 8GB of RAM and a 128GB SSD.

View Deal

Samsung Q80T QLED TV 75-inch: was £2,499 now £1,999 at John Lewis (save £500)

This high-end 4K QLED TV packs in a host of premium features, including 4K HDR, HDR10+ support, a full array backlight, and OTS+ audio. It's also one of the best gaming TVs we reviewed, with variable refresh rate and only 8.7ms input lag – ideal for the PS5 or Xbox Series X.

View Deal

