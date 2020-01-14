Drop monthly bills low with this excellent Samsung Galaxy Note 10 deal on EE

With its beautiful design, AMOLED display and super-charged processor, the Samsung Galaxy Note 10 was a force to be reckoned with when it hit the main stage, there was just one issue...the price.

But now, a good few months on from its release, we're starting to see Samsung's pen wielding handset fall in price. Falling sharply out of the £40/£50 a month region it started in, we have now found an offer set at the £28 a month mark.

Obviously, to get the bills that low, the upfront cost does receive a sharp increase, all the way up to £269 but even with that, this is still one of the cheapest Samsung Galaxy Note 10 deals we've ever seen. Throw in the 16GB of data and the benefits of being on EE and you'll be hard pressed to beat this.

Of course, that big upfront is going to be off-putting for a lot of people. For those people, paying a bit more a month could even out your costs.

See everything else on offer with our mobile phone deals guide

This ace Samsung Galaxy Note 10 deal in full:

Samsung Galaxy Note 10: at Chitter Chatter | EE | £269 upfront | 16GB data | Unlimited minutes and texts | £28pm

While you might be looking at this and thinking the upfront cost is incredibly high, this actually falls in as the cheapest Note 10 at this monthly price. On top of the affordable cost, it also comes with 16GB of data and all of the benefits of being on EE - the UK's fastest 4G network.

View Deal

Why go for the Samsung Galaxy Note 10?

Under the hood of the Samsung Galaxy Note 10, you will find 8GB Ram and a 3500mAh battery, making this a pretty powerful device. And the 'S' pen - a tool for productivity through your phone - is back, too and smarter than ever.

On the outside you'll notice a triple camera set-up. That gives you access to not just a wide-angle camera and optical zoom but also 4K video, optical image stabilisation and 'bokeh' video abilites.

You can read our full Samsung Galaxy Note 10 review for more information