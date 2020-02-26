Disney Plus UK deal drops the price of a 12-month subscription to just £49.99

Disney Plus UK releases on March 24, but you can buy a year's subscription already. If you pre-order Disney Plus for a year right now, you get £10 off, dragging the price down to a sensible £49.99. On March 23, though, the price goes back up to £59.99 – so keep that in mind. You've got a little while to decide if Disney Plus is for you.

Why subscribe to Disney Plus UK when we don't know what's on it yet? Well, for the price of a PS4 game, you're getting a year of great exclusives – this will include the first two seasons of The Mandalorian, as well as upcoming Marvel shows WandaVision and The Falcon and the Winter Soldier. Even though we don't know exactly what'll be streaming on the service from Disney's library yet, these big Marvel and Star Wars series are the real reason to give a damn.

Check the deal out here:

When Disney Plus releases in the UK, expect over 1000 shows, movies, shorts and other forms of content. Its different content strands include Disney (obviously), Marvel, Star Wars, Pixar and National Geographic. But you can expect some Fox content in there too, like the X-Men movies and the Ice Age films.

This deal is well worth it if you know you'll be streaming Disney content on day one anyway – and you've got a few weeks to make up your mind if not.