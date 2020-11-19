Deck the halls with Christmas lights for under £10 in the Argos Black Friday sale

Argos has knocked 25% off selected Christmas decorations in its Black Friday sale, so you can pick up a set of Christmas lights for as little as £6. The offer also includes trees, wreaths, baubles, tree toppers and garlands everything you need to get your home looking festive.

The Argos Black Friday deals will start in earnest on November 27, but we don't expect to see better prices than these for festive lights and ornaments, so there's no reason to wait.

Don't live in the UK? Scroll down for the best Philips Hue deals near you, so you can make your own smart lighting setup.

25% off Christmas lights and decorations at Argos

Argos has knocked up to 25% off Christmas decorations in its early Black Friday sale, with strings of lights starting at just £6. The deal also includes whole Christmas trees, garlands, wreaths, tree toppers and baubles, so you can get your whole home looking festive without splashing out.

View Deal

Once you've picked up a basic set of lights, you can use them to build your own internet-connected smart Christmas tree. It's easier than you might expect, as our guide explains – all you need is a smart plug and the right apps.

It's a fun project, and if you fancy giving it a try, you can pick up two TCP Wi-Fi Smart Plugs for just £20 at Argos right now - a saving of £10.

TCP Wi-Fi Smart Plugs | 2 for £20 at Argos (save £10)

Perfect for creating a smart Christmas light display, these Wi-Fi smart plugs allow you to control any electrical appliance from your phone. They're also compatible with Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant, so they can integrate with the rest of your smart home. They're usually £15 each, so this deal knocks £10 off the regular price ahead of Black Friday.

View Deal

By combining these two early Black Friday deals, you can grab two sets of lights and a pair of smart plugs, and make two internet-connected lighting setups for just £32. That should be enough to get anyone in the festive spirit.

If you don't live in the UK, here are the best smart lighting deals near you.