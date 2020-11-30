Cyber Monday deals are live in the UK: here's the 20 biggest discounts

Cyber Monday deals are live and we're seeing plenty of new offers hitting the shelves as well as some of the hottest leftovers from Friday's savings extravaganza. That means you're perfectly placed to hoover up the best discounts of the year right now, and you night owls are getting the pick of the lot.

Competition is going to heat up quickly, though, so rather than wasting time roaming the virtual aisles hunting down all the best Cyber Monday deals you can just check out our round up of the very best offers live right now.

We've hand picked these deals from every corner of the web and brought you only the highest value discounts on the best tech this year. That means you'll find TVs, laptops, headphones, smartwatches, robot vacuums and everything in between on sale right now - with the best of the lot right here.

Our favourite Cyber Monday deals include the AirPods Pros for just £198, an Asus Vivobook laptop with a massive 512GB of SSD storage space for £429 and an excellent £111 discount on the incredible Sony WH-1000XM3 headphones.

You'll find all of that and more just below, with every sale live now further down the page as well.

Today's best Cyber Monday deals

Apple AirPods Pro: £249 £198 at Amazon

Save £50 - This is the lowest price we've seen so far for the noise-cancelling true wireless earbuds, and it price matches Laptops Direct, which previously dipped below the £200 mark. We've seen the AirPods Pro go in and out of stock a lot at Amazon this weekend, though, so keep checking back if you don't see a buy button.View Deal

Tassimo by Bosch Joy Pod Coffee Machine £66 £39.99 at Argos

This compact coffee machine in the Cyber Monday deal at Argos is just the ticket for anyone missing their daily coffee shop brew. At Argos’ lowest price ever, it takes Tassimo T Discs that feature blends from well-known coffee brands such as Kenco, Carte Noire and Costa Coffee. View Deal

Best laptop deal Asus VivoBook M413 14-inch laptop: £549.99 £429.99 at Amazon

Save £120 - This Asus VivoBook is packing a phenomenal 512GB of SSD storage, which is incredibly rare to see at this £429.99 price tag. You're also getting a Ryzen 5 processor and 8GB RAM to round out this excellent productivity machine.



View Deal

Samsung Galaxy Watch Active: £199 £129 at Amazon

Save £70 - The Samsung Galaxy Watch Active has just seen another reduction, bringing it to £129. This watch forms a halfway point between fitness tracker and smartwatch; you're still getting all the activity monitoring you could ask for, as well as a large circular screen for smartphone notifications and onboard training.

View Deal

Xbox Game Pass Ultimate 3 month subscription: £29.99 £24.85 at Shopto

Save £5 on a three-month Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscription, with access to around 200 curated Xbox games you can download and play at your convenience. Xbox Game Pass Ultimate throws in online play and support for PC as well. Available as digital edition only.View Deal

Samsung Q60T 50-inch UHD HDR QLED 4K TV: £699 £599 at Currys

Save £100 -The latest Q60 QLED TV to come out of Samsung, you're picking up a fantastic display here with an equally amazing £100 discount. There's plenty to get excited about under the hood of this QLED panel, with premium tech offering up crystal clear 4K and intelligent sound.

View Deal

Xbox Wireless Controller Robot White: £54.99 £44.99 at Microsoft

Save £10 in this brilliant Cyber Monday deal at the Microsoft Store. The new Xbox controller works on the Xbox Series X and Series S (as well as old Xbox One consoles and PC) with all-round improved ergonomics and impulse trigger.View Deal

Best MacBook Pro deal Apple MacBook Pro 13-inch (M1, 2020): £1,299.99 £1,249.97 at Amazon

Save £50 - We weren't expecting this - a brand new 2020 MacBook Pro 13 on sale at Amazon. Okay, so a £50 price cut isn't exactly a mind-blowing saving, but it's a great little bonus for sure, especially since there's so much buzz around these new MacBook Pro's with their M1 chips, 8GB of RAM, and 256GB SSD.

View Deal

Amazon Fire HD 10 32GB: £149.99 £89.99 at Amazon

Save £60 - This is the biggest size of Amazon Fire tablet you can buy, though one that comes with less storage than our other alternative below. 10 inches is a lot of screen real estate, especially with HD resolution, making this pretty good as a portable stream machine.

View Deal

Samsung Smart 4K 43in UHD TV: £329 £299 at Argos

Save £30 - The Samsung UE43TU7020KXXU is a cheap and cheerful 4K TV that offers good colour and motion handling that belies its low price. £30 isn't a huge saving, but it makes this already affordable 43in TV even more tempting. You can also save on the 55in version of the same TV, which is down from £429 to £329.

View Deal

Dyson Cyclone V8 Absolute Extra: £399 £299 at Currys

Save £100 - This step-up cordless vacuum cleaner offers wire-free cleaning with powerful suction, thanks to Dyson's cyclone technology. It lasts 40 minutes between charges, and just got a £100 discount.

View Deal

LG BX 55-inch OLED: £1,299 £1,098 at Very

Save £200 - There's a £200 discount on this gorgeous LG BX OLED TV at Very right now. With a crisp 120Hz refresh rate, HDMI 2.1 and Nvidia G-Sync built in, this is the perfect pickup for next generation gaming as well.

View Deal

Best headphone deal Sony WH-1000XM3 wireless headphones: £330 £219 at Amazon

Save £111 - This is close to the lowest deal we've ever seen for these Sony headphones. With over £100 off the original RRP, Amazon is giving you the chance to pick up Sony's excellent, top-of-the-line wireless and noise-cancelling cans for a fraction of the price.

View Deal

Garmin Forerunner 645 Music: £349.99 £199.99 at Argos

Save £150 - There's a fantastic discount available on the Garmin Forerunner 645 Music fitness tracker in Argos's own Cyber Monday deals. That means you'll get all the activity monitoring you could ask for with music and Garmin Pay functionality for an excellent price right now.

View Deal

New Amazon Echo Dot + 6 months Amazon Music Unlimited free: £49.99 £28.99 at Amazon

Save £20 - The new Amazon Echo Dot has a price cut in Amazon's Cyber Monday deals. That means you can grab it for under £30 - not bad considering the smart speaker was only released last month and usually comes in at £50. Plus, you're even getting six months of Amazon Music Unlimited for free as well. This offer is only eligible to new subscribers. In stock December 18.

View Deal

Nintendo Switch Lite | Mario Kart 8 | Minecraft: £259.99 £229.99 at Very

Save £30 - If you're looking to get up and running with your Nintendo Switch Lite as soon as possible this multi-game bundle is just the trick. You're getting the fan favourite kart racer straight from the off here (though you might want to pick up some extra Joy-Con for multiplayer) as well as Minecraft - for £30 off.

View Deal

De'Longhi Scultura espresso machine: £171.89 £139.99 at Amazon

Save £31.90 - Coffee lovers, rejoice! Cyber Monday deals extend to coffee machines, allowing us caffeine addicts to get our much-needed fix. Wake up right with this De'Longhi espresso machine which is currently £31 off. There are a couple of features with this one like the cappuccino system, letting you customise your homebrew with a bit more freedom.

View Deal

iRobot Roomba 692 Robotic Vacuum Cleaner (Black): £289.99 £222.99 at Amazon

Save £67 - You don't get the more powerful functions and elaborate feature set of the pricier Roomba robot vacuums with this model, but it still detects dirt and is controlled via an app. Worth considering if you want one without breaking the bank.

View Deal

New release Fitbit Sense smartwatch: £299.99 £269 at Amazon

Save £30 - The very latest Fitbit to hit the market is seeing £30 off in Amazon's Cyber Monday deals this weekend. This premium piece of wrist candy is packed with all the latest features - everything you need in an activity tracker is here but you're also getting stress sensors and management, Fitbit ECG, on-wrist skin temperature sensors and a free six month trial for Fitbit Premium.

View Deal

Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite (LTE, 64GB): £399 £299 at Amazon

Save £100 - Looking for something cheaper in your Android tablet? You may like this deal on the Galaxy Tab S6 Lite that has seen another £50 knocked off since it was last on sale. What's more, this sales price is actually on the LTE version - so you can actually pair it with a cheap sim-only plan if you want cellular capability for your tablet.

View Deal

Amazon Echo Show 8: £119.99 £59.99 at Amazon

Save £60 - The Amazon Echo Show 8 is down to its lowest price yet in Amazon's Cyber Monday sale. That means you can grab the larger smart display for the price we usually see the 5-inch model sitting at, which is perfect for video calls, controlling your smart home and catching up with Prime Video.

View Deal

Perfect for PS5 PS Plus 12-month membership: £49.99 £32.85 at ShopTo

Save £17 - Get 12 months of unlimited online game playing - including 24 free games, chosen by Sony, that cover a range of genres and styles. This deal gives you 34% off the asking price that you'd have to pay at any other time of year.

View Deal

More Cyber Monday deals