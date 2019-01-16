Currys PC World cuts some laptops by £200 in clearance event

Currys PC World is currently having a 'Big Clearance Event', offering further reductions on a number of laptops, especially ones by HP and Acer, which have seen cuts of up to £200.

The Currys PC World Big Clearance Event also has deals on Dyson vacuum cleaners, ovens, smart speakers and more, but here we'll highlight the best laptop deals offered in the event.

According to Currys PC World, these are limited time deals, so they may not be on sale at these prices for long. If you've been holding out buying a laptop over the Boxing Day and January sales, these price cuts could be the ones to tempt you.

HP Pavilion x360 £649 £499 at Currys PC World

The excellent convertible HP Pavilion x360 can work as both a laptop and a tablet, and this version with a Core i5 processor and Nvidia MX130 graphics has had a price cut of £150.View Deal

HP Pavilion 14-inch laptop £899 £699 at Currys PC World

This powerful 14-inch HP Pavilion laptop comes with an Intel Core i7 processor, 8GB of RAM and 256GB SSD, as well as an Nvidia GeForce MX130 graphics card, making it a great little performer. The price has been cut by £200.99.View Deal

Acer Aspire 3 £499 £349 at Currys PC World

The Aspire 3 is a decent 15.6-inch budget laptop with an Intel Core i3 processor, 4GB of RAM and a 128GB SSD. It's a good laptop for light tasks such as browsing the web and word processing, and it has had a £150 price cut.View Deal

Lenovo 330-14AST AMD A6 laptop £429 £245 at Currys PC World

If you're looking for a super-affordable budget laptop from a well-known brand, then this is a good choice. Its AMD A6 processor and 4GB of RAM aren't massively powerful, but for light tasks they'll do the job, and the £184 price cut is a decent saving.View Deal