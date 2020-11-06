Currys’ half-price OLED TV offer could give you the ultimate Black Friday bargain

UK retailer Currys has launched an incredible half-price promotion on its stock of LG OLED TVs ahead of Black Friday – with 1 in 20 shoppers who pick out one of these TVs getting a half-price refund, for a potential saving of thousands of pounds.

Any LG OLED TV is up for grabs, from the entry-level LG BX OLED and step-up CX OLED to the more premium GX and WX models. The promotion does technically apply to the ZX 8K OLED, though it appears to already be out of stock.

For cheaper models like the 55-inch BX, you could get back £550 of the total £1,099 RRP – while more premium models like the 77-inch GX could net you a £2,499 off a £4,999 RRP. Suffice to say, there's a lot of savings to be had whatever the size and series you end up going for.

The LG OLED range is, as you may well know, widely acclaimed for its gorgeous OLED pictures, offering deep blacks and an infinite contrast ratio by virtue of its self-emissive and pixel-by-pixel controlled displays. Every model packs in Dolby Vision HDR and LG's excellent webOS smart TV platform too, as well as LG's Magic Remote for precise point-and-click use.

It's a staggeringly good deal, though we suppose only for those who manage to get the refund. A 5% chance of getting your TV half-price isn't amazing odds, but it's still an extra incentive to go Currys if you're considering an OLED TV regardless. The promotion is running until December 8, but anyone who bought an LG OLED since October 28 is eligible – just head to www.curryshalfpriceLGTV.co.uk to enter. Winners will be given a 10-day redemption window 4-6 weeks after purchase.

Not in the UK? Scroll down for the best deals in your region.

LG BX OLED 55-inch TV: £1,099 at Currys

Get the entry-level BX OLED for just £1,099 at Currys right now, with a chance of saving £550 in Currys' Black Friday promotion. The BX uses an a7 Gen 3 processor, so isn't as advanced as other models in the range, but uses the same LG-made OLED panel.

LG CX OLED 55-inch TV: £1,399 at Currys

The CX OLED is this year's flagship LG TV, with an a9 Gen 3 processor powering an exceptional OLED picture. Throw in Dolby Vision HDR, the webOS smart TV platform, and a sleek stand / speaker design, and you've got yourself a capable home cinema centerpiece. Possible saving? £700.

LG CX OLED 77-inch TV: £3,499 at Currys

Step up to a 77-inch size on the CX OLED, for a potential £1,750 saving for winners of the 1-in-20 promotion.

LG GX OLED 77-inch TV: £4,999 at Currys

Splash out on the Gallery Series OLED at 77 inches, for a gorgeous wall-mounted set that's just 5mm deep and will look pretty as a picture on your wall. You may need to pay for professional installation, but a potential £2,499 saving may help with that.

Currys' Chief Commercial Officer, Ed Connolly, writes that, "with dark winter evenings ahead of us, and the possibility of a winter lockdown fast approaching, it’s never been more important to have home comforts ready to help enjoy and stay connected over the coming months."

"We’re thrilled to be able to offer our customers the opportunity to get their hands on some of our stand-out amazing TV products, our range of LG OLED TVs, for half the price."

Looking for more LG TV deals? You'll find all the lowest prices from around the web right here, with offers available in your region.

