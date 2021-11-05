Currys Black Friday sale starts now - here are the 7 best deals

The Currys Black Friday sale is now underway with discounts on loads of top tech including OLED TVs, laptops, coffee machines, smartwatches and kitchen appliances.

We may be less than a week into November but this is the first sign that the Black Friday deals are ramping up in the UK. And if you're unsure about buying so early, Currys has a price promise that states you won't find these products cheaper anywhere else - and if you do, Currys will price match.

Let's get into it, then, with the top offer in the sale: it's the return of a record-low price for the LG C1 OLED. Various sizes are reduced, including the 65-inch version for £1,699 (was £2,299) or the 55-inch for £1,199 (was £1,499). If you've been waiting to get one of the best TVs you can buy right now, here's a great opportunity to do so for less.

But if you aren't interested in an expensive OLED then there are many budget TVs to consider as well. For a smaller screen with all the streaming apps you could ever need there's the 43-inch TCL Roku Smart 4K TV for £269.

Or how about a 65-inch Samsung TU7020 4K Smart TV for £599? This mid-range set sports a sharp crystal display that supports HDR10+, comes with over £200 worth of offers at various paid streaming services and gives you the option to add a Samsung HW-A450 2.1 Sound Bar for just £99 – that's a saving of £150.

The Currys Black Friday sale does extend beyond TVs, too. Some of the other highlights we've spotted include a huge price cut on the Tassimo by Bosch Coffee Machine down to just £29 (was £79.99), a massive £200 off the Garmin Fenix 6 Pro smartwatch and a great value for money Acer Swift 3 14-inch laptop for £579 (was £699) that has a top specification for everyday use.

Overall, it's a solid selection of deals from one of the first Black Friday sales to launch at a major retailer in the UK. Check out all the top offers below and stick with us throughout November for all the latest bargains as they go live.

Currys Black Friday sale - the best deals

Save £600 – Here's yet another chance to get the best price we've ever seen on the 65-inch LG C1 OLED. TVs of this size with similar capabilities are usually much close to £2000, so that shows just how much you're saving here. This premium set features high in our list of best TVs you can buy, especially for those looking to experience 4K gaming at 120Hz on the PS5 or Xbox Series X. View Deal

Save £50.99 – At just £29 there are very few other coffee makers available that are as cheap and straightforward as this Tassimo by Bosch machine. Simply fill with water, slip in a disc and wait for your chosen drink to brew. The £50 saving applies to all colour variations so you can find the right one to suit your kitchen style. View Deal

Save £80.99 – As far as budget TVs go the TCL range is often one of the most affordable without compromising on quality – and a 4K TV with HDR tech for under £300 is a great price. It also comes with Roku TV built-in so you have access to all the top streaming apps such as Netflix, Prime Video and Disney+ right away. View Deal

Save £120 – This Acer Swift 3 laptop features a solid specification for the price. The AMD Ryzen 5 processor, 8GB RAM and a 1TB SSD suit an all-around, high-performance machine for general use at work or home that won't suffer from slowdown when multitasking. View Deal

Save £70 – If you're looking for a more budget-friendly alternative to the wireless noise-cancelling earbuds from the likes of Sony, Bose and Apple then the JBL Live Pro+ are worth considering with this £70 discount. These are sweat & water-resistant if you want to use them in the gym and sport a battery life of up to 7 hours (or 28 hours with the case). View Deal

Save £30 – The saving is small but this Samsung TV sits squarely between the more expensive LG OLED and budget TCL. For those after a larger screen with a bit more money to spend, you'll appreciate the Crystal UHD display and HDR10+ support. You can also add a Samsung HW-A450 2.1 Sound Bar to your order for just £99 (was £249) too. View Deal

Save £200 – This latest discount brings the Garmin Fenix 6 Pro back down to its lowest ever price. This premium smartwatch is thermal, shock and water-resistant with a battery life of up to 14 days. As well as fitness tracking, it can be paired with your smartphone to display notifications, used for contactless payments and store up to 2000 songs. View Deal

Those are just seven of the top offers we've spotted right now. We'll keep digging into the sale and update this page if we find any more standout deals.

You can also check out the Currys Black Friday deals hub for regular updates throughout the month. Or, for more in specific product categories, our guide to the best Black Friday TV deals and best Black Friday laptop deals are where to look next.