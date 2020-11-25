Currys Black Friday deals: save up to 41% on the best Bluetooth speakers

The Currys Black Friday deals have really ramped up in recent days, and some of the best deals are on a wide range of Bluetooth speakers.

Whether you're looking for a small, affordable musical companion that can handle some rough-and-tumble or a stylish, powerful Bluetooth beast for your lounge, the Currys Black Friday deals below have some excellent discounts. (Not in the UK? Scroll down for the best Bluetooth speaker deals near you.)

Black Friday doesn't officially kick off until November 27, but a lot of great deals have already gone live – and we've only included ones below that are unlikely to be surpassed before Christmas.

So what kind of deals are on offer? At the more budget end, the standout Bluetooth speaker deals are on the Urbanista Brisbane and JBL Flip Essential. Though if you're looking for something that'll blend in nicely with your home furnishings while offering lounge-filling sound, we'd also definitely check out the price cuts on the stylish Urbanears Ralis and, if you're going all out, the superb B&O P6.

So, in price order, here are all the best Currys Black Friday deals on Bluetooth speakers...

JBL Flip Essential £79.99 £49.99 at Currys

This rugged, compact Bluetooth speaker is now down to a genuinely budget price tag. The Flip Essential offers 10 hours of playback and IPX7 water-resistance, while the sound quality can be given an added boost with the option of pairing two of them together.View Deal

Urbanista Brisbane Bluetooth speaker £99.99 £59 at Currys

One of our favorite mid-range Bluetooth speakers, the Brisbane combines minimalist Scandinavian design with surprisingly crisp sound and great volume levels for its size. Available in white or black, this is its cheapest price anywhere right now.View Deal

Urbanears Ralis Bluetooth speaker £99.99 £64.97 at Currys

If you want a larger, more powerful Bluetooth speaker, there won't be many Black Friday deals better than this. In our review of the Ralis it impressed us with its great sound quality, stylish looks and long-lasting battery which will keep going for at least 18 hours.View Deal

Audio Pro BT5 Bluetooth speaker £129 £79.99 at Currys

Looking for a stylish home Bluetooth speaker that has the looks to become part of your furniture? The BT5 fits the bill, offering crisp and powerful sound in a very smart package. It offers Bluetooth and aux-in connectivity, and this 35% price cut is for the minimalist black version.View Deal

JBL Charge 4 £169.99 £99 at Currys

One of the best waterproof speakers you can buy, the Charge 4 is 42% off is this great deal. It pumps out some powerful but balanced bass, while offering an impressive battery life of up to 20 hours. There's also an aux-in to go alongside the Bluetooth connectivity.View Deal

Marshall Kilburn II Bluetooth speaker £269 £179 at Currys

If you tend to mostly play guitar-based music, the Kilburn II is an excellent and highly portable little Bluetooth speaker at this discounted price. Beyond the stunning, retro design, you get bass and treble controls for tweaking the audio to match your preferences, plus multi-directional sound for room-filling tunes.View Deal

Bang & Olufsen P6 Bluetooth speaker £349 £229 at Currys

It's not often that we call a Bluetooth speaker 'beautiful', but that's exactly what we called the P6 in our full review. Luckily, it also backs up its looks with incredible sound quality and an impressive 16-hour battery life, making this 34% off deal a must for anyone who needs a versatile speaker that is as fun to look at as it is listen to.View Deal

More Bluetooth speaker deals

Not in the UK? You'll find all the lowest prices on Bluetooth speaker deals from around the web right here, with offers available in your region.

